Morris targeted by racial comments from fans
Luton Town's Carlton Morries was allegedly the target of racial comments from a fan during their win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
Sam Kerr, Lionel Messi and more provided epic moments of excitement and inspiration for soccer fans in 2023.
Brock Purdy has been a top-five fantasy QB, but his worst game of the season came at a terrible time.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
The Eagles found themselves in a close game against the Giants.
Up against the Raiders' thriving defense, the Chiefs gave some gifts they couldn't afford.