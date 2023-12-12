Morris/Sussex wrestlers to watch at the middle weights during the 2023-24 season
With the wrestling season getting started later this week, it's time to spotlight the top wrestlers in Morris and Sussex counties.
The second part of our three-day series looks at the top middle-weights.
Nicolas Balella
Hackettstown senior
A two-time state qualifier, Balella finished second at the HWS and district tournaments.
James Dacunto
North Warren senior
Dacunto went 27-7 in his first full season last winter. He qualified for the state tournament, where he won two matches at 157 pounds.
Part 1: Morris/Sussex wrestlers to watch at the lower weights during the 2023-24 season
Ethan Dalling
Kittatinny junior
Dalling is a two-time state qualifier and two-time district champion. He took second at the HWS Tournament at 165 pounds last season.
Brandon John Dean
West Morris junior
The two-time district champion had a breakout season last winter when he claimed his first region title en route to a sixth-place state finish and a 41-5 record.
Julia Fongaro
Boonton junior
The two-time state medalist finished fourth in Atlantic City at 132 pounds. She was a state runner-up as a freshman.
Justin Holly
Pope John senior
Holly enters his final year at full force after missing a good portion of last winter with an injury suffered at the Sam Cali Tournament in January. A district champion and region runner-up, Holly is a two-time state qualifier.
Jayden James
Delbarton sophomore
The Westwood native went 34-3 in his first high school season, winning district and region titles and finishing third in the state at 113 pounds.
Trevor Jones
Delbarton sophomore
A district champion, Jones qualified for the state tournament at 132 pounds and put together a 29-13 record as a freshman. He finished third in the MCT.
Samira Kupa
Boonton junior
Kupa took third in the state last season at 145 pounds following a fifth-place finish as a freshman.
Kailin Lee
Newton/Kittatinny senior
A region champion, Lee finished fifth in the state at 165 pounds.
Jack Myers
Morristown senior
The Virginia commit made a run at a state title last March in Atlantic City, finishing third at 132 pounds. He was runner-up in the Morris County Tournament and won a Region 3 title as a sophomore. The senior is a two-time state qualifier.
Alessio Perentin
Delbarton junior
The Clark resident and Virginia commit capped off an amazing season last March when he captured his first state title at 157 pounds, finishing with a 41-1 record. Along the way he earned gold medals at the Beast of the East, MCT, district and region.
Jason Petroski
Randolph senior
Petroski turned in a 32-7 mark last season and qualified for the state tournament for the first time. He finished second in the MCT.
Kayla Vazquez
Kinnelon senior
Vazquez joined elite company last March when she became just the second Morris County girl to capture a state wrestling title. A three-time state medalist, she finished third in the state her first two years. She is a favorite to repeat as state champion.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex wrestling: Middle-weights to watch in 2023-24