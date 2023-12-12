Morris/Sussex wrestlers to watch at the middle weights during the 2023-24 season

With the wrestling season getting started later this week, it's time to spotlight the top wrestlers in Morris and Sussex counties.

The second part of our three-day series looks at the top middle-weights.

Nicolas Balella

Hackettstown senior

A two-time state qualifier, Balella finished second at the HWS and district tournaments.

James Dacunto

North Warren senior

Pope John wrestling at Mount Olive on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Hunter Perez, of Mount Olive, and James Dacunto, of Pope John, in their 170 pound match.

Dacunto went 27-7 in his first full season last winter. He qualified for the state tournament, where he won two matches at 157 pounds.

Part 1: Morris/Sussex wrestlers to watch at the lower weights during the 2023-24 season

Ethan Dalling

Kittatinny junior

Dalling is a two-time state qualifier and two-time district champion. He took second at the HWS Tournament at 165 pounds last season.

Brandon John Dean

West Morris junior

Brandon Dean of West Morris defeated Christian Gould of Jefferson and won the 144 lb. class during the finals of the Morris County Wrestling Tournament in Mt. Olive, NJ on January 27, 2023.

The two-time district champion had a breakout season last winter when he claimed his first region title en route to a sixth-place state finish and a 41-5 record.

Julia Fongaro

Boonton junior

Julia Fongaro of Boonton vs Maya Hemo of Cherry Hill East in 126 lbs. NJSIAA Girls Wrestling State Final in Phillipsburg, NJ on February 20, 2022.

The two-time state medalist finished fourth in Atlantic City at 132 pounds. She was a state runner-up as a freshman.

Justin Holly

Pope John senior

Shawn Redfield of Warren Hills and Justin Holly of Pope John in the 132 lb. finals at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament in Phillipsburg, NJ on January 8, 2022.

Holly enters his final year at full force after missing a good portion of last winter with an injury suffered at the Sam Cali Tournament in January. A district champion and region runner-up, Holly is a two-time state qualifier.

Jayden James

Delbarton sophomore

Delbarton head coach Brian Stoll congratulates Jayden James after his win over Mikey Bautista of Saint Joseph Regional (not pictured) in a 113-pound bout during the boys' wrestling team state finals at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

The Westwood native went 34-3 in his first high school season, winning district and region titles and finishing third in the state at 113 pounds.

Trevor Jones

Delbarton sophomore

Trevor Jones of Delbarton nearly pins Donny Almeyda of Saint Joseph Regional in the 132-pound bout during the boys' wrestling team state finals at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

A district champion, Jones qualified for the state tournament at 132 pounds and put together a 29-13 record as a freshman. He finished third in the MCT.

Samira Kupa

Boonton junior

Saniyah Queen of Saint Thomas Aquinas, left, and Samira Kupa of Boonton hug after their semifinal bout during the NJSIAA girls state wrestling tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Kupa took third in the state last season at 145 pounds following a fifth-place finish as a freshman.

Kailin Lee

Newton/Kittatinny senior

Ari Tyson of Cherry Hill West, left, and Kailin Lee of Newton/Kittatinny wrestle during the NJSIAA girls state wrestling semifinals at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

A region champion, Lee finished fifth in the state at 165 pounds.

Jack Myers

Morristown senior

Riley Halal of Bergen Catholic, left, wrestles Jack Myers of Morristown in a 132-pound bout on day one of the NJSIAA state wrestling tournament in Atlantic City on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The Virginia commit made a run at a state title last March in Atlantic City, finishing third at 132 pounds. He was runner-up in the Morris County Tournament and won a Region 3 title as a sophomore. The senior is a two-time state qualifier.

Alessio Perentin

Delbarton junior

Alessio Perentin of Delbarton wins the 157-pound state wrestling final at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Clark resident and Virginia commit capped off an amazing season last March when he captured his first state title at 157 pounds, finishing with a 41-1 record. Along the way he earned gold medals at the Beast of the East, MCT, district and region.

Jason Petroski

Randolph senior

Petroski turned in a 32-7 mark last season and qualified for the state tournament for the first time. He finished second in the MCT.

Kayla Vazquez

Kinnelon senior

Cherry Hill East's Maya Hemo, left, and Kinnelon's Kayla Vazquez hug after Vazquez won the 132 lb. girls championship bout of the NJSIAA individual wrestling championships tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Vazquez joined elite company last March when she became just the second Morris County girl to capture a state wrestling title. A three-time state medalist, she finished third in the state her first two years. She is a favorite to repeat as state champion.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex wrestling: Middle-weights to watch in 2023-24