Morris/Sussex rankings: Pequannock girls soccer playing for a cause

There's something different about Pequannock's upcoming girls soccer match against Villa Walsh on Wednesday afternoon. And it goes beyond the lavender T-shirts the players were planning to wear during warmups.

The Golden Panthers are raising money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at the match. The players have been soliciting donations, creating posters and banners and selling T-shirts that they designed. They also planned to spray paint their hair purple – the color symbolizing the fight against pancreatic cancer – and tie their ponytails and braids with purple ribbons.

"It's more than a game to us," Pequannock senior Samantha Cunha said. "It gives us something we want to win for."

This is Pequannock's sixth annual fundraising match. Girls soccer coach Jon McBurney estimated they've raised about $3,000 for two charitable efforts, Friends of Franco and Team Jenny.

Jennifer Casey, the mother of former Golden Panthers soccer players Connor and Owen and current sophomore defender Nolan, died on Aug. 4, 2017. Pancreatic cancer also claimed Ed Rogers Jr., a Pequannock High School Hall of Fame football and baseball coach and teacher, on July 23, 2018.

McBurney's brother-in-law Franco Juricic, died on March 6, 2019 following a 10-year battle with the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, killing more than 50,000 people annually. About 64,000 people will be diagnosed this year. The five-year survival rate is just 12.5% according to data from 2013-19.

"Since it's such a small town, it affects everyone in Pequannock," senior midfielder Rachel Cunningham said. "Everyone knows everyone. Everyone's friends with everyone, or we're family. ... It means a lot that I'm able to support it and play a game for the cause. We look forward to it."

There's plenty of other girls soccer action this week, including the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex and Morris County Tournament finals on Saturday. Get ready for all the upcoming matches – and Monday's NJSIAA bracket release – with our weekly rankings.

10. Vernon (12-2-1)

Last week: No. 8

Sophomore Monica Curry tied the school record with her 73rd goal in Vernon's rain-drenched 3-1 loss at Voorhees in a HWS quarterfinal on Oct. 14. The Vikings have lost two of their last three, but remain undefeated in the NJAC-Colonial.

Up next: Thursday at High Point, Saturday vs. Kittatinny, Monday at Lenape Valley

9. Madison (11-2)

Last week: No. 7

The Group 2 Dodgers' two losses are against Group 4 Livingston and Group 3 Mount Olive in a MCT quarterfinal on Oct. 15. Unbeaten in the NJAC-Liberty, they'll wrap up the regular season with three division games.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Whippany Park, Friday at Parsippany, Monday at Morris Catholic

8. Pequannock (13-1)

Last week: No. 4

After 12 straight wins, Pequannock finally tripped against Morristown, 1-0, in the MCT second round on Oct. 11. The Golden Panthers remain unbeaten atop the NJAC-Independence, allowing only six goals.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Villa Walsh, Saturday vs. Passaic Tech, Monday at St. Elizabeth

7. Morristown (10-4-2)

Last week: No. 10

Morristown, the ninth seed in the MCT, was bounced out by top seed Randolph, 2-1, in an Oct. 15 quarterfinal. Junior defender Marin Fisher (10g, 6a), the Colonials' goal-scorer in that match, leads 14 players with at least one point.

Up next: Wednesday at Roxbury, Friday vs. Montville, Monday at Mount St. Dominic

6. Roxbury (8-2-1)

Last week: No. 5

MCT third seed Roxbury was upended by sixth-seeded West Morris, 1-0, in a quarterfinal on Oct. 15. It was the first time the Gaels had been held scoreless since a 0-0 NJAC-National draw with Randolph on Sept. 27. Senior Juliana Osterman has 16 goals, including five multi-score matches.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Morristown, Monday at Randolph

5. West Morris (5-3-3)

Last week: Unranked

After a slow start, West Morris rockets into the Morris/Sussex Top 10 on the strength of four straight victories – three of them in the MCT. The Wolfpack is slated to play Chatham three times in three weeks, with two NJAC-American matches sandwiching the Oct. 17 MCT semifinal.

Up next: Saturday vs. Mendham, Tuesday vs. Chatham

4. Morris Knolls (12-4)

Last week: No. 6

Morris Knolls has a NJAC-American best 42 goals, led by senior Scarlet Brookes (11g, 6a) and junior Charlee Perna (8g, 6a). The Golden Eagles played a MCT semifinal with top-seeded Randolph on Oct. 17, then will wrap up their second trip through the division.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Chatham, Friday vs. Mount Olive, Monday vs. Scotch Plains

3. Sparta (9-2)

Last week: No. 3

Senior Juliana Dolinski has 15 goals and seven assists for the top-seeded Spartans, who roll into HWS play by hosting No. 4 Voorhees in a semifinal on Wednesday. Sparta's losses came back to back against Chatham on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Up next: Wednesday HWS vs. Voorhees, Tuesday vs. Mount Olive

2. Chatham (10-1)

Last week: No. 2

Chatham rode an eight-game winning streak into its MCT semifinal against West Morris, including four shutouts by senior Amelia Sherman and the defense. Junior Abby Droner (9g, 3a) and sophomore Amanda Thornton (7g, 5a) lead the offense.

Up next: Wednesday at Morris Knolls, Monday vs. Mendham, Tuesday at West Morris

1. Randolph (12-1-2)

Last week: No. 1

Juniors Jojo Denegri (16g) and Rylie Van Wingerden (13g) have combined for 29 of the Rams' 41 goals. The top seed in the MCT, Randolph was heading into a semifinal against Morris Knolls at press time. The Rams are 8-0-1 atop the NJAC-National, with the only blemish a scoreless draw versus Roxbury. The neighbors are slated to meet again and likely decide the division title on Monday night.

Up next: Wednesday at Ridge, Monday vs. Roxbury

Also considered: Hanover Park (10-3), Jefferson (9-5-1), Kinnelon (8-4-1), Lenape Valley (8-4), Villa Walsh (11-3).

