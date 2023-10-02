Morris/Sussex football: Top 10 rankings ahead of No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown

The weather wasn't great, but Morris/Sussex football teams played some terrific games last week.

There were record-setting performances, undefeated teams being knocked off and a new top public-school team crowned.

There's another big game this weekend when the top two teams non-public teams in the area square off.

Here are the latest Morris/Sussex Top 10 rankings.

10. Hanover Park (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 7

The Hornets fell for the first time this season, losing 27-0 against reigning Group 2 champion Caldwell on Friday night. Hanover Park could not get started offensively, mustering just 31 total yards of offense in bad weather and field conditions. It's the Hornets' first loss since being shut out by Westwood in last year's playoffs.

Next game: Friday at Morris Catholic (0-6)

9. Newton (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 10

Dylan Cotter and DeMarius Posey combined for 284 yards and four rushing touchdowns as the Braves won their fourth straight game, 34-7 over Lenape Valley on Friday night. Despite poor conditions, nine different Braves ran for a combined 403 yards and five TDs in the victory. After dropping the season opener, Newton has won four straight by a combined total of 97-21.

Next game: Friday vs. Hackettstown (1-5)

8. Vernon (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 9

The Vikings ran their winning streak to five with a 27-6 victory over Lakeland on Friday night. Running back Logan Pych could not be stopped, rushing 38 times for 337 yards and four touchdowns. Pych had touchdown runs of 2 and 13 yards as Vernon built a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Pych also made eight tackles and hauled in an interception.

Next game: Friday at West Milford (3-3)

7. Butler (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 8

Quarterback Bobby Battipede threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns while running for 138 yards and another score in a 33-7 victory on Friday over Pompton Lakes. PJ Coffey caught four passes for 80 yards and both touchdowns from Battipede. The Bulldogs now enter three weeks of NJIC crossover games before the postseason brackets are released.

Next game: Friday at Lyndhurst (4-1)

6. Mountain Lakes (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Carson Fitch and Ian Redzepagic each ran for first-quarter touchdowns as the Herd beat Verona, 35-14, on Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Ben Miniter found tight end Marco Dzamba for a 57-yard catch-and-run as Mountain Lakes built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Next game: Friday vs. Whippany Park (3-2)

5. Morris Knolls (3-2)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Mike Knaack rushed for two first-half touchdowns as Morris Knolls defeated West Morris, 17-7, on Saturday afternoon. Jake Merlucci added a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cement the victory. Both the Golden Eagles' losses came by a touchdown, but the three wins came by an average of 13 points.

Next game: Saturday at Morris Hills (0-5)

4. Mount Olive (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Tyler Cumming rushed for 85 yards in slick conditions, but it wasn't enough as the Marauders fell to Roxbury, 10-7, on Friday night. Jake Asbury's 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter tied the game 7-7, but a costly fumble on a fourth down in the red zone in the final minute prevented Mount Olive from tying the game or taking the lead.

Next game: Friday at Sparta (1-4)

3. Roxbury (6-0)

Previous ranking: No. 4

The Gaels forced three turnovers, including a fumble in the final minute, to preserve a 10-7 win over Mount Olive on Friday night. Matt Rattay's 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave Roxbury a 7-0 lead at the half. Gunnar Hilsinger's 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter made the difference as Roxbury clinched the SFC Liberty White title.

Next game: Friday vs. Chatham (2-4)

2. Pope John (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 2

Junior Tylik HIll ran for 100 of his 165 yards in the second half as the Lions cruised past previously-unbeaten Immaculata, 45-6, on Friday night. Hill finished his night with four touchdowns and 223 yards of total offense for the Lions, who scored 45 unanswered points after giving up an early touchdown.

Next game: Saturday vs. Delbarton (4-1)

1. Delbarton (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Senior Ryan Trafford rushed 19 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Wave buried Paramus Catholic, 45-0, on Saturday. Matt Tafuri, Brock Dandridge and Philip Folmar all contributed rushing touchdowns as well. Delbarton has won its last two games by a combined total of 99-7.

Next game: Saturday at Pope John (5-1)

Dropped out: None

Also considered (listed alphabetically): Montville (4-2), Parsippany Hills (4-2), West Morris (3-3)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex NJ football: Top 10 rankings, Delbarton-Pope John next