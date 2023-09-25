Morris/Sussex football: Top 10 rankings ahead of a loaded Week 5 slate

Week 4 did not disappoint. As expected, this past weekend shook up the Morris/Sussex Top 10 football rankings.

Now at the halfway point of the regular season, things are far from slowing down. All but one of the current top 10 teams in the area face a team with a winning record this week, including a matchup of undefeated teams that will decide the area's top public-school team.

With another seismic shift in the rankings potentially on the horizon, here's the latest look at the top football teams across Morris and Sussex counties:

10. Newton (3-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

The Braves climbed back into the Top 10 with three straight victories, including a 28-7 win over Kittatinny on Friday. DeMarius Posey rushed 16 times for 121 yards and a touchdown and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. Dylan Cotter added 94 yards on the ground and also found the end zone. Newton has allowed only 14 total points during its three-game win streak.

Next game: Friday at Lenape Valley (3-2)

9. Vernon (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 10

The Vikings have won four in a row following a 28-0 shutout over Lenape Valley on Friday. Franco Luna ran for two touchdowns while quarterback Aden Karwoski completed all seven of his passes for 63 yards and two scores. Since losing to Warren Hills by a touchdown in the season opener, Vernon has outscored opponents by a combined total of 123-28.

Next game: Friday at Lakeland (4-1)

Butler's PJ Coffey runs the ball as Park RidgeÕs Matthew Rozzi defends during the first half of a football game at Butler High School on September 22, 2023.

8. Butler (3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 7

Bobby Battipede's 185 yards through the air were not enough for the Bulldogs as Butler lost a battle of unbeatens in the NJIC to Park Ridge, 14-10, on Friday night. Mickey Henehan caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown while Luca Toriello led the defense with nine tackles and a sack.

Next game: Friday vs. Pompton Lakes (3-1)

7. Hanover Park (4-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

For the first time since 2016, the Hornets are off to a 4-0 start. They beat Mountain Lakes, 14-7, on Friday as Azmir Parks opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. A 40-yard touchdown run by Jack Kovacs in the third quarter broke a halftime tie.

Next game: Friday at Caldwell (4-0)

6. Mountain Lakes (3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 5

The Herd lost for the first time since last season's Group 1 state final, falling to Hanover Park, 14-7, on Friday night. Marco Dzamba's 16-yard touchdown catch was the only score Mountain Lakes could muster all night. It's the first loss for the Herd to a Morris/Sussex opponent since losing the 2020 season finale to Newton, snapping a 16-game win streak in the area.

Next game: Friday at Verona (2-3)

5. Morris Knolls (2-2)

Previous ranking: No. 8

Justin Hanson rushed for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 27-11 win over Morristown on Friday night. Kicker Jake Merlucci hit all three extra points he attempted, as well as hitting field goals from 26 and 34 yards to cement the victory for the Golden Eagles.

Next game: Saturday vs. West Morris (3-2)

Roxbury coach Ryan Roumes talks to Anthony Skawinski during the first half of a football game at Randolph High School on September 8, 2023.

4. Roxbury (5-0)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Anthony Skawinski and Matt Rattay each had one-yard touchdown runs as the Gaels defeated previously-unbeaten Warren Hills, 14-7, on Friday night. Roxbury's defense came in clutch with four turnovers, including three interceptions by Colin Richter. The Gaels seek a victory next week to start 6-0 start for the first time since 2015.

Next game: Friday at Mount Olive (5-0)

3. Mount Olive (5-0)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Tyler Cumming rushed 24 times for 75 yards and four touchdowns as the Marauders held off West Orange, 35-27 on Friday. Jack Mullery caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give Mount Olive a 27-21 lead it would not relinquish. The Marauders 5-0 record marks their best start to a season in more than 20 years.

Next game: Friday vs. Roxbury (5-0)

2. Pope John (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 2

The Lions got back in the win column with a 28-17 victory over Episcopal Academy (Pennsylvania) on Saturday. Pope John scored on a pair of touchdown runs, as well as a safety defensively, to take a 16-3 lead into the halftime break. The Lions' four wins so far match the total from all of last season. The next victory will give the Lions their highest win total since the 2017 season.

Next game: Friday at Immaculata (4-0)

1.Delbarton (3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Brock Dandridge rushed for three touchdowns, including a pair of second-quarter scores, in a 39-7 win over Clifton on Friday night. The Green Wave rushed for five total touchdowns in the victory and earned a first-quarter safety on defense. The Green Wave has not lost to a public school since losing to Camden Eastside back in 2019.

Next game: Saturday vs. Paramus Catholic (3-2)

Dropped out: Lenape Valley (3-2), Morristown (3-2)

Also considered (listed alphabetically): Lenape Valley (3-2), Morristown (3-2), West Morris (3-2)

