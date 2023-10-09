Morris/Sussex football: There's a clear-cut No. 1 team in the latest Top 10 rankings

Delbarton cemented itself as the No. 1 football team in Morris and Sussex counties with a decisive win over No. 2 Pope John on Saturday afternoon.

Five other teams in the area won division championships last weekend. Now there are just two weeks left in the regular season for public-school teams.

Here are the latest Morris/Sussex Top 10 rankings.

10. Hanover Park (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 10

A week after being shut out in their first loss of the season, the Hornets responded with a shutout victory of their own. Hanover Park got three touchdown passes by Joey Borrello during a 30-0 win over Morris Catholic on Friday night. Jason Grzymala snagged two interceptions for the Hanover Park defense, which has allowed only 29 total points in the team's five wins.

Next game: Friday vs Pequannock (4-2)

9. Newton (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 9

Quarterback Matt Ellsworth only threw seven passes but connected for 169 yards and three touchdowns as the Braves won their fifth straight with a 34-13 win over Hackettstown on Friday night. Dylan Cotter and Nick Kuriko added touchdown runs for Newton, which clinched the SFC American Blue division title with the victory.

Next game: Friday at Ramsey (3-4)

8. Vernon (6-1)

Previous ranking: No. 8

Running back Logan Pych rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings won their sixth straight game, a 41-14 victory over West Milford on Friday night. Pych wasn't the only member of his family to find the end zone as younger brother Gavin rushed for 95 yards and three scores. Vernon has won by at least two touchdowns in all six victories during this win streak to clinch the SFC American White division title.

Next game: Friday vs. High Point (2-4)

7. Butler (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 7

Kyle Perry rushed 23 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns as Butler ran past Lyndhurst, 41-14, in an NJIC crossover game on Friday night. Bobby Battipede rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown while also connecting on touchdown passes to Peter Calvi and Mikey Henehan in the win.

Next game: Friday at Glen Rock (3-3)

6. Mountain Lakes (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Carson Fitch rushed 12 times for 117 yards as the Herd shut out Whippany Park on Friday, 33-0. Fitch led a rushing attack for Mountain Lakes that ran for 301 yards on the night, and quarterback Ben Miniter threw touchdown passes to Marco Dzamba and Justin Brennfleck. Mountain Lakes has scored at least 33 points in four of its five victories this season.

Next game: Friday vs. Boonton (2-5)

5. Morris Knolls (3-2)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Jayden Kroger rushed for touchdowns of 20 and 30 yards as Morris Knolls blanked rival Morris Hills on Saturday, 30-0. Tyler Brooks and Mike Knaack also found the end zone for Morris Knolls in the victory. The Golden Eagles have scored the last 47 points in their last two games combined.

Next game: Saturday vs. Mount Olive (6-1)

4. Mount Olive (6-1)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Tyler Cumming rushed 26 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns as the Marauders beat Sparta, 51-28, on Friday night. Quarterback Jake Asbury threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 104 yards and another score. Adam Dechristofaro rushed seven times for 89 yards and two more rushing touchdowns for Mount Olive.

Next game: Saturday at Morris Knolls (3-2)

3. Roxbury (7-0)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Jahmani Miller rushed for 159 yards as the Gaels beat Chatham on Friday, 24-6. Quarterback Anthony Skawinski rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns as Roxbury clinched the SFC Liberty White division title. The Gaels are now atop the North Group 4 UPR standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

Next game: Friday at Morristown (4-3)

2. Pope John (5-2)

Previous ranking: No. 2

The Lions suffered a setback at home, a 30-6 defeat against Delbarton on Saturday. The Lions' lone points came on a blocked punt in the fourth quarter, returned 12 yards by Tyler Houser. It's the first loss to an in-state foe for Pope John since losing to Seton Hall Prep in last year's Non-Public A state playoffs, and the team's first home loss in nearly one calendar year.

Next game: Friday at DePaul (3-3)

1. Delbarton (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Ryan Trafford rushed 25 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns as the Green Wave rolled Pope John, 30-6, on Saturday. Delbarton forced three interceptions and blocked a field goal en route to their fourth straight win. Delbarton will accept a forfeit from Hudson Catholic next week before hosting state-ranked DePaul.

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. DePaul (3-3)

Dropped out: None

Also considered (listed alphabetically): Parsippany Hills (5-2), Pequannock (4-2), Randolph (4-3)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex football: Clear No. 1 in the latest Top 10 rankings