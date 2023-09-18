Morris/Sussex football: Latest Top 10 rankings set up important Week 4 games

A pair of last-second plays nearly shook up the rankings in Morris and Sussex county football this week.

But when all was said and done, the non-public pair of Pope John and Delbarton still reign atop the rankings.

But chaos is looming. Four of the teams in the latest edition of the Morris/Sussex Top 10 rankings are set to face one another this week. What changes will those matchups bring?

As we head into a crucial week, here are the current rankings:

10. Vernon (3-1)

Previous ranking: unranked

Logan Pych rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings cruised to a 44-7 win over Jefferson on Friday. Pych's pair of touchdowns, along with an interception by Matt Baumann returned 34 yards for a score, gave Vernon a 20-7 halftime lead on the way to a third straight victory. It's the second 3-1 start in three seasons for Vernon.

Next game: Friday vs. Lenape Valley (3-1)

9. Lenape Valley (3-1)

Previous ranking: unranked

A pair of touchdown runs by Hunter Del Valle pushed the Patriots to a 22-20 victory over Hackettstown on Friday. Lenape Valley trailed 13-0 after the first quarter before a Tanner Gaboda touchdown run and a Mason McClean field goal pulled the Patriots within a field goal at the half. Trailing by 10 in the third quarter, Del Valle's pair of scores pushed Lenape Valley toward the top of the SFC American Blue standings.

Next game: Friday at Vernon (3-1)

8. Morris Knolls (1-2)

Previous ranking: No. 8

For the second time in three weeks, Morris Knolls fell by a touchdown to an undefeated team. This time around, the Golden Eagles were on the wrong end of a 31-24 defeat to Watchung Hills on Thursday. Mike Knaack and Tyler Brooks each had touchdown runs for Morris Knolls while Patrick Bershefski returned an interception for another Golden Eagles touchdown.

Next game: Friday at Morristown (3-1)

7. Butler (3-0)

Previous ranking: No. 6

The Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard in a 56-23 win over St. Mary (Rutherford) on Saturday, their highest single-game scoring total since 2019. Quarterback Bobby Battipede threw for 163 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 21 times for 163 yards and five scores. Kyle Perry added a pair of touchdowns during a 134-yard performance. Next week's game against Park Ridge will likely decide the NJIC Patriot division championship.

Next game: Friday vs. Park Ridge (3-0)

Morristown, NJ July 25, 2023 -- Casey Flynn, Morristown coach gets his team ready for the upcoming season during their summer football practice at Morristown HS.

6. Morristown (3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 10

The Colonials could not get going offensively in a 13-7 loss to unbeaten Mount Olive on Thursday. The only points on the home team's new scoreboard came in the form of an 80-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Jasiah Brown, tying the game 7-7 in the fourth quarter. With its next victory this year, Morristown will equal the amount of wins across the previous three seasons combined.

Next game: Friday vs. Morris Knolls (1-2)

5. Mountain Lakes (3-0)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Jordan Hernando found the end zone for the Herd on a pair of five-yard touchdown runs in a 34-7 rout of Madison on Thursday. Marco Dzamba returned to the offensive side of the ball, catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ben Miniter in the third quarter. The defensive standout then returned an interception 56 yards for another touchdown moments later.

Next game: Friday at Hanover Park (3-0)

4. Roxbury (4-0)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Anthony Skawinski threw for 204 yards and connected on three touchdown passes, including a pair to Colin Richter in the second quarter, during a 28-14 win over West Morris on Thursday. Richter caught five passes for 115 yards and two scores, giving the Gaels their first win over the Wolfpack since 2017.

Next game: Friday at Warren Hills (4-0)

September 14, 2023; Morristown HS Braden Van Zile (2) runs the ball while being pursued by Mount Olive HS Aidan Lynch (67) in Morristown, New Jersey, USA; Morristown High School. Mandatory Credit: Tom Salus-The Record

3. Mount Olive (4-0)

Previous ranking: No. 3

The Marauders controlled the game with their defense, allowing just 35 total yards of offense in a 13-7 victory over previously-undefeated Morristown on Thursday. Jake Asbury's 21-yard touchdown pass to Jekori Zapata gave Mount Olive a touchdown lead at the half, while Tyler Cumming's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter made the difference. Mount Olive is 4-0 for the first time since 2020.

Next game: Friday at West Orange (1-2)

2. Pope John (3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 2

Surrendering a touchdown on the final play of regulation gave the Lions their first loss of the season, a 40-34 defeat at the hands of New York's Cardinal Hayes on Friday. Pope John scored twice in the fourth quarter, including Tylik Hill's third rushing touchdown of the game to tie the score at 34. The Lions have scored at least 33 points against every opponent this season.

Next game: Saturday at Episcoal Academy (Pa.)

1. Delbarton (2-1)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Ryan Trafford's 5-yard touchdown run in overtime allowed the Green Wave to escape with a 27-20 overtime victory over St. Peter's Prep on Saturday. Delbarton trailed three separate times and was seconds away from being upset by the Marauders before quarterback Christian Zebrowski scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown as time expired to force overtime.

Next game: Friday at Clifton (2-2)

Dropped out: West Morris (2-2), Randolph (2-2)

Also considered (listed alphabetically): Hanover Park (3-0), Randolph (2-2), West Morris (2-2)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex NJ football: Top 10 rankings set up key Week 4 games