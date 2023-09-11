Morris/Sussex football: 5 games and performances that stood out in Week 2

We're through Week 2 of the high school football season and there have been surprises and memorable performances.

Morris and Sussex county programs that were an afterthought last fall have been stealing the spotlight and are ranked among the area's best.

Before we shift the focus to this week’s games, here’s a look at five games and individual performances that stood out in Week 2.

Morristown off to best start in 20 years

Morristown moved to 3-0 and are off to its best start since 2003 after defeating Millburn, 38-0 on Saturday in Essex County.

Chatham, NJ September 2, 2023 — Jasiah Brown of Morristown makes this TD catch to give his team the lead in the second half. Morristown came back scoring 21 points in the second half to defeat Chatham 21-14 in the season opener played in Chatham, NJ on September 2, 2023.

Ryan Myers caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception 32 yards for a score and Jasiah Brown ran for two touchdowns as Morristown earned its second shutout of the season. Quarterback James Dzikowski threw for 136 yards on 6-of-10 passing and two touchdowns.

The Colonials host undefeated Mount Olive (3-0) on Thursday in a Liberty White showdown.

Vernon flips the script on Sparta

Vernon flipped the script on what had been mostly a one-side affair the last two decades, racing past rival Sparta, 21-7 on Saturday night. It was the Vikings' first win against the Spartans since 2007.

Vernon running back Logan Pych scored twice on runs of 35 and 26 yards in a SFC American White contest in Sparta. Pych finished with a game-high 258 yards on 42 carries and now has 506 total yards and four touchdowns in three games.

Quarterback Aden Karwoski also ran for a touchdown.

The Vernon defense held tough, limiting Sparta’s offense and allowing just a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Matthew Baumann registered 11 tackles and Jayden Quintero had nine tackles and an interception.

'We needed a play:' How Wallkill Valley football outlasted High Point

Colts kick their way past Boonton

Shane Norvis connected on a 28-yard field with four seconds left in Kinnelon’s 31-28 road win over Boonton in a SFC National Blue contest on Saturday.

Kinnelon's Lex Lucas runs the ball during the first half of a football game at Kinnelon High School on October 07, 2022.

Alex Regan rushed for a game-high 176 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns for Kinnelon, including a 61-yard run in the second quarter to tie the score at 14-14 at the half. The Colts (1-1) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half behind touchdown runs by Regan (34 yards), Wyatt Sisco (five yards) and Norvis’ game-winning field goal. Norvis was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks.

Kinnelon rushed for 307 total yards.

Boonton running back Sylas White rushed for 144 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns, including a 57-yard burst in the third quarter. The junior has rushed for a minimum of 100 yards and has scored three touchdown in as many games. Dylan Cannizzaro had a game-high 15 tackles for Boonton (1-2).

Hanover Park storms back for second win

Hanover Park scored 35 unanswered points, 21 in the second quarter, to cruise past Madison, 35-14 on Friday.

Hanover Park's head coach Daniel Fulton on the sideline during the first half of a football game at Hanover Park Regional High School on September 16, 2022.

Joey Borrello threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Hornets erased a 14-0 first-quarter deficit. Borrello racked up 240 yards on 18-of-28 passing and rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries. Kevin Loparnos grabbed two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown and P.J. DiMaiolo had four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Hornets’ defense has been a force the first two games of the season, limiting the opposition to just eight points over the last six quarters.

Morris Knolls gets in the win column

Morris Knolls wowed the home crowd on Saturday, rolling past high-powered Parsippany Hills, 41-28 for their first win of the season.

Parsippany Hills' Joey Ciccotelli runs the ball as Morris Knolls' Joseph Flammia defends during the first half of a football game at Parsippany Hills High School September 09, 2022. Alexandra Pais | Daily Record

The Golden Eagles' defense came up big with two fourth-quarter interceptions for touchdowns: a 52-yard pick-six return by Chris Kaiser followed by a 20-yard return by Bobby Brickner. Justin Hanson rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns and Tyler Brooks ran for 82 yards and a score.

Parsippany Hills quarterback Jake Simoni was electric despite throwing four interceptions. Simoni finished with 354 yards and four touchdowns on 35-of-46 passing. Julio Tatis caught nine passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Vikings receiver Joseph Ciccotelli had 11 receptions for 139 yards. Andrew Herre had four receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex NJ football: 5 performances that stood out in Week 2