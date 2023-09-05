Morris/Sussex football: 5 games and performances that stood out in Week 1

The first full slate of the high school football season was on full display with Week 1 action that got underway on Thursday and carried through to Saturday.

There were a number of milestone victories, first wins, and mild upsets as the calendar rolled over to September.

Before we shift the focus to this week’s games, here’s a look at five games and individual performances that stood out in Week 1:

Comeback kids pull off another late-game stunner

For the second straight week, Roxbury pulled off a last-minute win in which they came back from two scores down. This time the Gaels rallied to defeat Morris Knolls, 21-14 on Friday in front of their home crowd in Succasunna.

Trailing 14-13 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Anthony Skawinski connected with Colin Richter on a 6-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left to complete the 14-point comeback. Richter set up the late-game heroics when he returned a punt 48 yards down to the Morris Knolls 6-yard line. Skawinski (9-of-21, 137 yards, two touchdowns) then sealed the deal with an interception at midfield on the ensuing drive for Roxbury’s third turnover of the second half.

Jared Irwin, who scored twice in last week’s 22-21 comeback win at Parsippany Hills, including the game-winning touchdown, put Roxbury (2-0) on the board in the third quarter when he hauled in a 20-yard pass from Skawinski to cut Morris Knolls lead in half at 14-7. Skawinski (13 carries, 43 yards, one touchdown) then pulled the Gaels within a point with a six-yard keeper in the fourth quarter.

Elijah Bastos put Morris Knolls (0-1) on the board on a 47-yard pass from Mike Knaack in the first quarter and Jayden Koger scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Mount Olive off to best start in three years

Don’t blink, but Mount Olive is 2-0 for the first time since the 2020 COVID-shortened season and have already surpassed last year’s win total.

Randolph's Dean Mangiocavallo sacks Mount Olive's Jake Asbury during the first half of a football game at Randolph High School September 02, 2022.

The Marauders defeated Randolph, 34-12 on Friday in Flanders and extended their win streak to three straight dating back to the final game of the 2022 season.

Tyler Cumming scored three rushing touchdowns on runs of 4, 1 and 14 yards to finish with a game-high 217 yards on 22 carries. Quarterback Jake Asbury threw for 150 yards and one touchdown on 10-of-26 passing.

The Marauders defense has allowed just 26 points the first two weeks of the season. Lincoln Youtz had a team-high 10 tackles and a sack and scored on a 29-yard pass from Asbury in the second quarter. Adam DeCristofaro had 9 tackles and an interception.

Pope John scores signature win

Pope John notched its biggest win in years, running past Seton Hall, 33-20 on Saturday in Sparta. It was the first time the Lions defeated the Pirates since 2018 and marked the signature win for the program and third-year coach Dom Gaston.

Junior running back Tylik Hill rushed for a game-high 187 yards and two touchdowns and had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Receiver Charlie Mulligan (2 receptions, 58 yards) had a 35-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Chris Dietrich (9-of-12, 125 yards, two interceptions).

Jack Morgese nailed a 52-yard field goal for the Lions in the fourth quarter.

Pope John is off to its best start since the 2017 season.

Pequannock delivers milestone win

Dylan Roemmele scored two rushing touchdowns and Michael Horgan and Andrew Rivera both scored as Pequannock ran past Boonton, 34-20 last Thursday in Boonton.

Kinnelon's Liam Parrella runs the ball as Pequannock's Dylan Roemmele defends during the first half of a football game at Kinnelon High School on October 07, 2022.

It was a milestone victory for first-year coach Mike Moschella, who earned his first career win. An assistant coach at Pequannock the last five years, Moschella was the head coach at Hopatcong in 2017 when the Chiefs finished 0-10.

Roemmele (11 carries, 165 yards) and Horgan (11 carries, 130 yards) combined for 295 yards and three touchdowns as Pequannock (1-0) ran for 385 yards and five scores.

Sylas White led Boonton (1-1) with 111 yards on 16 carries and scored all three touchdowns.

Jefferson’s run-and-gun style stymies High Point

It was a series of ‘firsts’ for Jefferson on Friday night in Sussex County.

The Falcons won their first game of the season, quarterback Logan Kerr threw his first touchdown pass, and veteran coach Jim Matsakis notched his first win in his return to the Morris County school in 20 years in Jefferson’s 18-14 road win over High Point.

Kerr, playing the quarterback position since starter Ryan Moran suffered an injury last month, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Falcons collected nearly 400 yards of total offense. Kerr (10-of-19, 130 yards, two touchdowns) connected with sophomore receiver Jason Post (three catches, 67 yards) twice in the second quarter - the first on a nine-yard touchdown catch and then from 43 yards. Kerr (six carries, 67 yards) closed out the scoring in the third quarter on a 24-yard run to put Jefferson up for good.

Jefferson’s defense was good enough, shutting out High Point’s offense in the first and fourth quarters. Matt Cruz had a team-high 10.5 tackles and Post had seven spills.

Matt Mericle rushed for a game-high 125 yards on 18 carries for High Point (0-1) and Junior Guzman ran for 64 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex NJ football: 5 performances that stood out in Week 1