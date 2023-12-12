Morris, Sussex boys hoops tips off Thursday. Here's our preseason Top 10, Players to Watch

Last winter was a bit of a downer in Morris and Sussex county. Not only was there almost no snow, no local boys basketball teams brought home sectional titles. That left two-time Morris County Tournament champion Delbarton and Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex champ Sparta as the big winners to celebrate.

But it's time to move on. The 2023-24 boys basketball season tips off on Thursday.

Get ready for all the action with our preseason Top 10 rankings.

Randolph hosts Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament Boys Basketball Quarterfinals at Randolph High School on Saturday Feb. 12, 2022. R#2 Ryan Kress with the ball.

10. Randolph

The Rams are leaning on guard play – particularly senior Ryan Kress (16.5 ppg., 3.3 apg.) – long-range scoring, and an up-tempo style. The key will be getting off to a better start than last winter, when Randolph lost eight of its first 10.

9. Vernon

The Vikings had the NJAC's best won-lost record (.846) last winter, with 22 victories and four losses. Senior forward Ben Jurewicz (8.3 ppg., 8 rpg.) and junior guard Alex Fessel (14.3 ppg. 3.9 rpg., 3.6 apg.) are back to light up the scoreboard again.

8. Morris Knolls

Expect the Golden Eagles to switch up their style this winter. Experienced junior guard Justin Hanson (13.7 ppg.) will set the pace for Morris Knolls, who hope to advance farther in the Morris County and NJSIAA Tournaments.

The Hanover Park boys basketball team plays Roxbury in the Morris County Tournament opening round on Friday Jan. 28, 2022. HP #1 Anthony Reyes with the ball.

7. Hanover Park

All-Morris forward Chris Smith is already starting at FDU-Florham, but the rest of the Hornets return with another year's experience. Hanover Park is relying on 10 seniors, particularly Alex and Anthony Reyes and John Karpinski.

6. Chatham

Last winter's 18-6 finish in the NJAC-National was the Cougars' best season since reaching the Group 3 final in 2018. Veteran Chatham's reward is a return to the American, minus its now-graduated top three scorers.

West Morris boys basketball at Sparta on Friday, January 6, 2023. WM #23 Jack Leonard drives to the basket.

5. West Morris

The Wolfpack return three of the players – senior guard Michael Amador (9.3 ppg.) and juniors Jack Leonard (10.8 ppg.) and Nick Rotundo (8.2 ppg.) – who contributed to their NJAC-best 1,620 points last winter. But West Morris' 1,457 points allowed was on the high side, and the defense needs to come back together after graduation losses.

4. Madison

Can Madison repeat last winter's success? Jackson Maloney and Tommy Bland are back as seniors, and guard Evan Colao is an experienced junior from the squad which reached the MCT final and a NJSIAA North 2, Group 2 semi. Dodgers coach Joe Reel needs just two more wins to reach 100 for his career.

3. Morris Catholic

Michelangelo Oberti, a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 16.9 points and 11 rebounds last winter, has committed to the University of Pennsylvania. He's the centerpiece of the veteran Crusaders, who return almost their entire starting lineup.

2. Pequannock

All-Morris first-team forward Karson Culuko averaged almost 24 points last winter, and reached 1,000 for his career. Brandon Horetsky, the Golden Panthers' tennis coach, is taking over at the helm of boys basketball after Jeff DeBell's retirement.

Chatham plays Delbarton in the Morris County Tournament boys basketball semifinals at County College of Morris in Randolph, NJ on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. D #4 Michael Van Raaphorst scores.

1. Delbarton

Guard Lincoln Zimmermann and forward Michael Van Raaphorst, both coaches' All-County honorees, are back to lead the Green Wave. However, Delbarton has a new leader on the bench, former assistant Matt Crane, who replaces longtime coach and athletic director Dan Whalen.

Also considered: Jefferson, Parsippany Hills

More: 2023-24 Morris/Sussex boys basketball team-by-team preview capsules

Morris/Sussex Players to Watch

Nick Canariato, Kinnelon senior forward

Evan Colao, Madison junior point guard

Karson Culuko, Pequannock senior forward

Alex Fessel, Vernon junior guard

Charlie Hurd, Boonton senior forward

Jack Leonard, West Morris junior guard

Michelangelo Oberti, Morris Catholic senior forward

Lincoln Zimmermann, Delbarton senior guard

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: NJ boys basketball: Morris, Sussex preseason top 10 rankings