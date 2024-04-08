'Morris is strong, pacey and keeps things very simple'

[Getty Images]

Carlton Morris has netted nine goals for Luton Town so far this season, including the Hatters' 90th minute winner against Bournemouth, with former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin labelling him an "old fashioned" striker on Match of the Day.

"He has got a little bit of an old fashioned centre-forward about him," Dublin said.

"He is strong, pacey and keeps things very simple, but it works for him. He is 28-years-old, he has just come to the Premier League this season, and he is really enjoying his football as well.

"He was born in Cambridge, a bit of a tie towards me. He started his career at Norwich, another tie towards me. He has been out on loan at Oxford, York and Hamilton Academicals as well. So, he has really worked hard to get to this position.

"I like that all he is ever thinking about is trying to make the team better, getting into good goal-scoring positions, and he is quite calm under pressure as well.

"He is a big lad, he doesn't mind the physicality of the game either. When he gets into the right positions, all he wants to do is try to get an effort on goal. He is good to watch.

"His hold up play is good. He will play it to his team-mate and then he will forget about it. All he wants to do is get into that area where he is hoping the ball will come into.

"His goal was a lovely finish - on the volley, it comes across his body, he has moved the defender out of the way with his strength, and then he has used a bit of guile. Then there was the emotion. I think he deserved it."

Catch up on Match of the Day here