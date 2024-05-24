Morris smashes a grand slam in a 6-run fifth inning to help Duke advance to the ACC Tournament semis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Morris smashed a grand slam in a six-run fifth inning to help No. 6 seed Duke advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with an 8-1 victory over third-seeded North Carolina State on Thursday.

Duke (37-18) will play Miami on Saturday for a trip to the ACC championship game.

Freshman Chase Krewson made a diving catch in left to end the third inning and opened the scoring in the fifth with a homer to the opposite field. Four batters later, Morris hit his 18th homer of the season. AJ Gracia added Duke's third home run of the inning to make it 6-0.

Duke starter Andrew Healy (3-1) retired the first nine N.C. State hitters, three via a strikeout, and finished with five innings of shutout ball for his third win of the season. He only allowed one baserunner on 59 pitches.

Devin Obee went 2 for 3, including a two-run home run in the sixth for the Blue Devils.

N.C. State (33-20) managed just five hits.

