Morris, SC State run past NC Central 24-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Labron Morris rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and South Carolina State cruised to a 24-0 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (7-3, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took sole possession of second place, trailing only conference unbeaten Florida A&M in the standings.

SCSU took a 7-0 first-quarter lead on its first possession, scoring on Corey Fields' 25-yard TD toss. The Bulldogs upped their lead to 14-0 on Morris' 3-yard TD run with 35 seconds left before halftime.

Dillon Bredesen kicked a 44-yard field goal and Morris added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Fields completed just 5 of 22 passes for SCSU for 42 yards and a score. The Bulldogs did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 208 yards on 45 totes.

North Carolina Central (4-7, 3-4) managed just 170 yards of offense. Freshman Davius Richard completed 12 of 28 passes for 120 yards and two interceptions for the Eagles.