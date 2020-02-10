Morris makes presence felt in Clippers debut

Marcus Morris' influence was immediately felt by the Los Angeles Clippers as they breezed to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in his debut.

Morris was traded to the Clippers last week as part of a three-team trade involving the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards.

A career 43 per cent shooter, Morris gives the Clippers another scoring threat as they push to try to win the NBA title for the first time in their history.

His new team-mates were quick to feel the benefits of his presence as the Clippers hammered the Cavs 133-92 on Sunday, Morris scoring 10 points and adding four rebounds and two assists.

"He will make what we're running better because of his ability to space the floor," head coach Doc Rivers said.

"He's another guy you can't help off of and that’s one of the things I thought our guys noticed right away.

"Lou [Williams] and PG [Paul George] were like: 'It's amazing the room with just having one more shooter on the floor.'"

Morris said of his role in the team: "Just make plays for everybody. Just make the game easier. I think that's what we did tonight."

He told Fox Sports immediately after the game: "Coming to this team, my focus is to bring that intensity and that veteran leadership.

"At this point, I'm not too worried about scoring or hitting threes. Come playoff time, the level goes up and that's what I'm preparing for."