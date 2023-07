‘You morons!’ Tour de France riders furious after nail attack on the road causes mass punctures

Lilian Calmejane points out the nails in his front wheel (Lilian Calmejane/Twitter)

Tour de France riders were attacked by nails on the road of the final kilometres of stage two in San Sebastian.

Several riders suffered punctures in the last throes of the 209km ride through the Spanish Basque Country. Lilian Calmejane posted a video on social media showing his bike after the race, with five nails embedded in the front tyre.

‘Thank you for this kind of human bulls**t…” he tweeted. “I don’t think I was the only victim of a puncture in the end… know that you can fall and get really hurt with your bulls**t you morons.”

Race radio announced a series of punctures from around 20km to the finish line, with 15-20 riders affected. Race organiser ASO is investigating the incident.

Merci pour ce genre de connerie humaine … je pense ne pas avoir été le seul victime de crevaison dans le final … sachez qu’on peut tomber et se faire très mal avec vos conneries bande d’abrutis … 🤬 pic.twitter.com/IoTMolFKgO — Lilian Calmejane (@L_Calmejane) July 2, 2023

Ineos Grenadiers’ Tom Pidcock was one of those who suffered a slow puncture but was able to make it to the finish. Luke Durbridge of Jayco-Alula also suffered a puncture and his tyres were studded with nails.

Victor Lafay gave his Cofidis team their first Tour de France win in 15 years when he claimed the second stage. The Frenchman powered away with one kilometre to go and held off the chasers in the final metres, while Tadej Pogacar finished third to claim bonus seconds on reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard.