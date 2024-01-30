Morocco vs South Africa LIVE! AFCON 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Morocco vs South Africa – LIVE!

Africa Cup of Nations favourites Morocco meet South Africa later today in what looks a winnable last-16 encounter. The Atlas Lions have so far had little issue following up their success at the 2022 World Cup at this year’s AFCON, having rather sailed through their group with ease. Should they overcome Bafana Bafana, they will face Cape Verde for a place in the final four.

It, however, has so far been a tournament of shocks. Though few will be giving South Africa a chance against the tournament favourites, they cannot be written off. So much about this year’s AFCON has gone against the grain, albeit this would arguably be the biggest shock thus far.

Still, Morocco are strong favourites to win their first AFCON in 48 years and the draw would appear to be opening up just at the right time. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Morocco vs South Africa latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT, Laurent Pokou Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Prediction: Atlas Lions to win

Confirmed Morocco lineup

Confirmed South Africa lineup

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Morena, Zwane, Makogba, Tay

Subs: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Appollis, Adams, Maseko, Monare, Mothwa, Lepasa, Sibisi, Mayambela, Goss

19:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraou, Amarabat, Ounahi, Ammalah, Ezzailzouli, En-Nesyri, Adli

Subs: Kajoui, Tissoudali, Harit, Saibari, Abdelhamid, Azzouri, Kaabi, Khannouss, Richardson, Riad, Attiat-Allah, Chibi

Morocco vs South Africa: A look inside the dressing room

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Things are heating up!

غرفة ملابس منتخبنا الوطني 💯



Our National Team's locker room is ready#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/Yy5HC0Gcs2 — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) January 30, 2024

Morocco vs South Africa: Boost for the Atlas Lions

18:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Morocco will have head coach Walid Regragui back on the touchline, after his two-match suspension was lifted following an appeal.

Morocco vs South Africa: Who will win winner play?

18:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cape Verde await in the next round!

Morocco vs South Africa: Hakim Ziyech injury latest

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

The winger has sprained his ankle and it remains to be seen if he will be risked by the Atlas Lions.

Morocco vs South Africa: Latest odds

17:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Morocco to qualify: 1/4

South Africa to qualify: 11/4

Morocco vs South Africa: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

These teams met in the group stage for qualification for this tournament, with the home team winning 2-1 on each occasion.

Morocco wins: 3

South Africa wins: 3

Draws: 3

Morocco vs South Africa: Score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

While many of the big names have struggled at this tournament so far, Morocco have been efficient and eased through to the last-16 with minimal fuss.

They are rightly now viewed as the team to beat and their path to the semi-finals appears to be a favourable one, with South Africa unlikely to have enough to really trouble the Atlas Lions.

Morocco to win, 2-0.

South Africa team news vs South Africa today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For South Africa, there were fears over Khuliso Mudau's fitness, after he was forced off at half-time against Tunisia with an ankle injury. However, he is progressing well in his recovery and could feature.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is also optimistic that Mothobi Mvala will available, after he got a "direct kick" in the same match. Broos said: "He’s treated but it’s painful, might not be a problem for Tuesday."

Morocco team news vs South Africa today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Morocco will have head coach Walid Regragui back on the touchline, after his two-match suspension was lifted following an appeal.

Hakim Ziyech is a doubt for the Morocco, having picked up an ankle injury against Zambia. The winger sat on the bench with an ice pack on his ankle as he was brought off, and it remains to be seen whether he recovers in time.

Sofiane Boufal has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament after an injury in training.

Morocco vs South Africa: TV channel and live stream today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash against South Africa.

Kick-off from the Laurent Pokou Stadium is at 8pm GMT.