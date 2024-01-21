Morocco vs DR Congo LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Morocco vs DR Congo LIVE!

The Africa Cup of Nations continues with a Group F clash in Ivory Coast this afternoon. Morocco return to action at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, looking to secure safe passage through to the last 16 and further underline their status as the pre-tournament favourites to claim a first AFCON title since their lone triumph in Ethiopia all the way back in 1976.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists eased past 10-man Tanzania 3-0 in their opening match on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Romain Saiss, Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri, with Tanzania boss Adel Amrouche subsequently fined and banned for his inflammatory comments about Morocco. The Atlas Lions are also strong favourites here to defeat a DR Congo side who were wasteful in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Zambia in their first match earlier this week.

Morocco remain without Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui today due to a lingering thigh injury, while Walid Regragui replaces Abde Ezzalzouli with Sofiane Boufal. Their opponents name an unchanged starting XI. Follow Morocco vs DR Congo at AFCON live below!

Morocco 1-0 DR Congo

14:23 , George Flood

21 mins: Morocco's build-up play is very slow at times in the heat, but they are capable of bursting into fast action at the drop of a hat.

Another half-chance for En-Nesyri, but he can't aim his latest header on target.

Morocco 1-0 DR Congo

14:22 , George Flood

19 mins: The pace of this game is noticeably dropping now in the stifling heat of San Pedro, a port city in southwestern Ivory Coast.

Morocco are dominating much of the possession as you might expect, patiently probing for another opening to potentially double their lead.

Morocco 1-0 DR Congo

14:20 , George Flood

17 mins: Some bright spells from both sides in the last few minutes, without much end product.

Cedric Bakambu is trying to involve himself at one end for DR Congo before En-Nesyri heads a cross high into the air at the other.

The ball drops harmlessly into the arms of Mpasi.

Morocco 1-0 DR Congo

14:18 , George Flood

Here is that early opening goal from Morocco, the Ziyech and Hakimi connection paying off handsomely...

Ziyech 🔗 Hakimi



Morocco 1-0 DR Congo

14:17 , George Flood

12 mins: DR Congo have grown in confidence a little since that early setback, with West Ham's Nayef Aguerd needing to block an effort from Spartak Moscow winger Theo Bongonda.

Captain Chancel Mbemba then can't get a proper connection on the corner to test Yassine Bounou in the Morocco goal.

Yoane Wissa now also looking to get involved down the DR Congo's left wing.

Morocco 1-0 DR Congo

14:13 , George Flood

10 mins: DR Congo look so vulnerable at the back early on as the impressive Ziyech cuts inside off the right flank and aims a low strike that is held by Mpasi.

Morocco 1-0 DR Congo

14:12 , George Flood

9 mins: A painful blow there for Morocco's left-back Mohamed Chibi after he makes a strong sliding challenge on DR Congo right-back Gedeon Kalulu.

Both players are up and fine to continue.

GOAL! Morocco 1-0 DR Congo | Achraf Hakimi 6'

14:07 , George Flood

6 mins: Now the Atlas Lions are in front!

After a delay that lasted four minutes, Morocco pick up right where they left off as Ziyech's corner from the left is volleyed in expertly by Hakimi.

This could be a very long afternoon indeed for DR Congo.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Morocco 0-0 DR Congo

14:07 , George Flood

4 mins: DR Congo were rather caught cold there and are lucky not to be behind early on.

We're now having a delay due to issues with the equipment of the officiating team.

Kenya's Peter Kamaku is the referee today.

Morocco 0-0 DR Congo

14:04 , George Flood

2 mins: An instant chance for Morocco to take the lead as Ziyech combines well with Hakimi, whose brilliant first-time cross from the right finds the head of En-Nesyri.

Luckily for DR Congo, goalkeeper Mpasi is able to parry behind.

Morocco vs DR Congo

14:01 , George Flood

Underway in San Pedro, where the searing heat and sweltering humidity led to both sets of players trying to conserve their energy as they warmed up in vests.

Can Morocco seal their place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16?

Morocco vs DR Congo

13:56 , George Flood

The teams are out at Stade Laurent Pokou and the national anthems are underway, starting with Morocco.

Less than five minutes to go until kick-off in today's first AFCON offering.

Head to head record

13:45 , George Flood

Morocco and DR Congo have met fives times before, with the Atlas Lions winning the last fixture 4-1 to qualify for the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar - where they went on to reach the semi-finals and finish fourth in unforgettable fashion.

There were two draws in 2020 and 2022, while Morocco beat DR Congo in their first friendly meeting back in 2006.

Their only previous AFCON contest was in 2017 in Gabon, when Junior Kabananga's second-half goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for DR Congo that helped them top Group C ahead of the Atlas Lions.

Both sides were knocked out in the quarter-finals that year.

DR Congo unchanged from Zambia draw

13:23 , George Flood

DR Congo are unchanged from their opening 1-1 draw with Zambia, meanwhile.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa will be hoping to get on the scoresheet again as he lines up in attack, along with Cedric Bakambu of Galatasaray.

Former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta and ex-West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku also start in a team captained by former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba.

(AFP via Getty Images)

One Morocco change as Sofiane Boufal starts

13:17 , George Flood

Morocco boss Walid Regragui makes one change to the team that started their Group F opener against Tanzania on Wednesday night.

Former Southampton forward Sofiane Boufal, who now plays his club football in Qatar with Al-Rayyan, starts in place of ex-Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who is on the bench.

It looks like Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is still not fit enough to be involved for the Atlas Lions this afternoon.

(Getty Images)

DR Congo lineup

13:04 , George Flood

Starting XI: M'Pasi, Kalulu, Mbemba, Baka, Masuaku, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Kakuta, Picket, Wissa, Bakambu

Morocco lineup

13:03 , George Flood

Starting XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal

DR Congo boss encouraged by attacking output

12:50 , George Flood

DR Congo boss Sebastien Desabre was also pleased with his side's attacking display against Zambia despite the final result.

“I regret that my attackers were not able to put the ball in the net more than once with all the chances we had," he said.

"We were playing well, enterprising, we offered great football but unfortunately, we regret all our missed opportunities.

“We knew the speed of their attackers. We did everything we could to cut off their passing lines and it worked.

"But once again, I am satisfied with my team but not with the result.”

(AP)

Yoane Wissa taking positives from Zambia draw

12:33 , George Flood

DR Congo fell behind against the run of play against 2012 AFCON winners Zambia when Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kangwa punished some sloppy first-half defending, but Yoane Wissa quickly had them back on level terms.

The Leopards missed a number of good chances after that and also had a second-half penalty award for handball overturned following a VAR check.

Despite failing to beat Zambia, Brentford forward Wissa is taking the positives at his side creating so many opportunities in front of goal.

"I take away some positives from this match," he said.

"We created a lot of chances. Now it's definitely for us to work on putting them in the back of the net.

"But already having so many opportunities is very positive for us. It's up to us to do well next game."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche banned over Morocco rant

12:16 , George Flood

Morocco's comfortable opening win over Tanzania in Group F on Wednesday night was followed by controversy surrounding Tanzania boss Adel Amrouche.

Algerian Amrouche has now been suspended by Tanzania after being handed an eight-match ban and fined $10,000 by CAF for his inflammatory comments regarding the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) and its influence in African football.

Amrouche remains in charge of Tanzania for now, but Hemed Suleiman Ali will lead them against Zambia in San Pedro later this afternoon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Morocco vs DR Congo prediction

11:59 , George Flood

It would be a major shock not to see Morocco continue their winning run this afternoon.

Morocco to win, 2-0.

(AP)

Morocco team news

11:56 , George Flood

For Morocco, Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui remains doubtful with a lingering thigh injury suffered on club duty last month that ruled him out of the opening win over Tanzania on Wednesday night.

Atlas Lions boss Walid Regragui said he was unsure if the right-back would recover in time to face DR Congo, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel having previously recommended that he shouldn't feature until their final group game against Zambia on Wednesday night.

“Noussair Mazraoui is currently recovering and has been called up to the Moroccan squad," said Tuchel.

"We hope that he will gradually return to his best level, and we would recommend that he play only until the third group stage match."

(Getty Images)

DR Congo team news

11:50 , George Flood

DR Congo are not believed to have any new injury concerns ahead of today's Group F clash in San Pedro.

Their squad contains the likes of Brentford's Yoane Wissa, who scored the quick-fire equaliser in the first half against Zambia on Wednesday, and Watford midfielder Edo Kayembe.

Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe, Luton's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and former Fulham stalwart Neeskens Kebano were among the players omitted from the final tournament squad by French head coach Sebastien Desabre.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Morocco vs DR Congo

11:42 , George Flood

TV channel: Sunday's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Coverage starts at 1:55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Morocco vs DR Congo live coverage

11:38 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

We've got another busy day of group games ahead at AFCON, with Zambia vs Tanzania and South Africa vs Namibia to come later on.

But first it's off to San Pedro, where Morocco take on DR Congo in a Group F clash at Stade Laurent Pokou.

The Atlas Lions were the pre-tournament favourites with the bookies to win a first AFCON title since their lone 1976 triumph following a fairytale run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, doing little to dispel that hype with a comfortable 3-0 win over Tanzania in their opening game on Wednesday.

They are also strong favourites to get past a DR Congo side who missed a number of chances in their frustrating 1-1 draw with Zambia to kick things off.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates and all the latest team news.