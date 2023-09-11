Morocco earthquake: I sent my son in for a knife to cut a melon and the house collapsed on him

Hamid ben Henna's son died in Friday's powerful earthquake - Reuters

A Moroccan father has told of how he sent his eight-year-old son into the kitchen to fetch a knife for a family dinner moments before he was tragically killed in Friday’s devastating earthquake.

Hamid Ben Henna, a resident in Morocco’s remote Atlas Mountains region, said his family had been enjoying a lamb and vegetable tagine stew moments before the disaster struck.

He had asked his son, who had been telling his father what items he would need for the coming school year, to collect the knife to cut a melon for the meal.

As Marouane went to do so, Mr Ben Henna said, the rooms in the house began to shake and the lights went out. Then rubble fell from the ceiling.

“It all started at 11pm or 11:30pm. Marouane didn’t bring it because as soon as he left the kitchen the earthquake struck,” he said, adding that the boy had run deeper into the house and then got buried under around two metres of rubble.

The house collapsed and Mr Ben Henna managed to flee along with his wife and other son and daughter. But sadly Marouane did not survive, and his body was recovered the following day.

It is feared the death toll will rise

Marouane is among more than 2,100 victims of the earthquake on Friday, the largest to strike the North African state since 1900.

It is feared that the death toll will continue to rise sharply as more bodies are recovered and time runs out to rescue those who are alive but still trapped under rubble.

Remote villages in the Atlas Mountains, including that of Tafeghaghte, where the Ben Henna family lived, are the most severely affected areas.

Entire villages have been wiped out by the earthquake according to local witnesses, with barely any structures left standing.

The earthquake also caused deaths and damage to the nearby city of Marrakech, though it appears that the city’s most precious medieval-era structures have been largely spared.

However, major damage has been reported at the 12th century Tinmel Mosque in a remote region close to the epicentre.

As rescuers and volunteers continue to seek survivors in the rubble, with some resorting to digging with their bare hands, a British aid team of 60 search and rescue specialists has been dispatched to Morocco.

Spain has also sent a team of 86 rescuers while Qatar is sending rescuers and medical crews. Many more countries have offered to send similar teams, including France, but Moroccan officials have said they are assessing each offer as “a lack of coordination could be counterproductive.”