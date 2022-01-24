Morocco Brown, Omar Khan considered to be ‘very strong candidates’ for Bears GM job

The Chicago Bears are heading into the third week of their general manager and head coach search, but there appears to be an end in sight. Chicago is conducting their final interviews of the first round for their GM vacancy.

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Khan are interviewing for the Bears’ GM vacancy on Monday.

Brown and Khan are both widely regarded among their respective organizations, and they’ve been on Chicago’s radar.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge, both Brown and Khan are considered to be “very strong candidates” for the Bears’ GM vacancy.

“As far as I’ve been told,” Hoge said, “there’s a reason why they are interviewing towards the end.”

Hoge believes that things will “pick up steam” pretty quickly following the hiring of the GM, where the Bears could have both a new GM and head coach in place by this time next week.

Chicago already has three head coach finalists — in Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell — but no GM.

