Morocco brings madness, Ronaldo comes off the bench at World Cup I The Rush

It’s Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Morocco pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in a win over Spain that was decided by penalty kicks

Morocco will advance to its first ever World Cup quarterfinals where they’ll face Portugal, coming off a 6-1 rout over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for much of Portugal’s match against Switzerland, in which his replacement Goncal Ramos scored three goals

The MLB offseason continues to heat up as a now retracted report that Aaron Judge was leaving the New York Yankees for the San Francisco Giants broke the Internet… but not for the reason you’d expect

Plus, Aaron Judge is now the proud owner of the best accidental nickname in sports!