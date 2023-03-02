Moro Ojomo's 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
An interesting situation emerged earlier this week, regarding the ongoing difficulties when it comes to the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson working out a long-term contract. While discussing the overall situation on PFT Live, Chris Simms and I raised the question of whether Jackson’s effort to handle his business interests without an agent has resulted [more]
The Bruins have locked up their superstar forward to a lucrative eight-year contract extension.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Here's what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with right now. Of course, all of that can change with one pre-draft trade.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
In an anonymous player survey, Chiefs players had several complaints about their accommodations.
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
Jim Schwartz was hired in mid-January as the Browns' new defensive coordinator. He's already finding way to have input on the team's personnel moves.
An All-American and ACC DPOY, Kancey's projected as a late-first or second-round prospect. Will he move up draft boards after Thursday's effort?
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Lions' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs, and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Patriots didn't fare very well in the NFLPA's recent player survey, but if you ask Matt Judon and Carl Davis, the Ravens have a far worse issue on their strength staff.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy left a lasting impression on one former college teammate.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Steelers' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
We know the Patriots' offense struggled in 2022, but these comments from an NFL defensive coordinator who faced the unit are a pretty rough look for New England.