Morningside holds off DWU men's basketball

Feb. 14—SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — Dakota Wesleyan's men's basketball team got close but never overcame Morningside in the final minutes on Wednesday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference showdown, won by the Mustangs 84-79.

Trailing by six points with 2:40 left, Randy Rosenquist Jr. drilled a 3-pointer to get within three points at 82-79. DWU got three defensive stops in the final 2 minutes before could not find the game-tying 3-pointer, including Rosenquist's attempt rimming off with 12 seconds left. A DWU foul sent Jack Dotzler to the line for two free throws to create the final scoring margin at five points.

The Tigers are now 14-12 on the season and 9-9 in GPAC play. Coincidentally, it was the fourth consecutive game in which DWU has scored exactly 79 points. Morningside (17-7, 12-5 GPAC) improved to 8-3 at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, while DWU is 4-8 on the road.

Morningside broke free in the first half with a 10-2 run over a two-minute span in the middle of the first period for an eight point lead. DWU scored six in a row late in the half for a 32-31 lead after back-to-back Diang Gatluak layups before Morningside maneuvered in front for a 36-34 lead at halftime.

The Tigers momentarily had the lead with 13 minutes left when Blaze Lubbers made a 3-pointer to go ahead 53-52, only to be quickly answered with a Mustang layup spurring an 11-0 run for the Mustangs to lead 63-53. DWU tightened the game twice more from there but could not retake the lead.

Rosenquist had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Sam Aslesen had 15 points and eight rebounds and Diang Gatluak had 14 points and nine rebounds. DWU shot 43.5% from the field but was 7-for-10 on free throws, while Morningside was 21-for-24 on free throws.

The Mustangs had four players in double figures, with 24 points from Joey Skoff, along with 15 points each from Aidan Vanderloo and Ely Doble, with 12 from Jack Dotzler. Morningside shot 57.6% from the field in the second half and was 47.5% shooting in the game.

The Tigers have two games remaining in the regular season, hosting Dordt for Senior Night at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Corn Palace.

Morningside 84, Dakota Wesleyan men 79

Dakota Wesleyan (14-12, 9-9 GPAC): Blaze Lubbers 2-4 2-2 7 Randy Rosenquist Jr. 6-13 3-4 18 Jakob Dobney 3-13 0-0 6 Samuel Aslesen 6-11 0-1 15 Kallan Herman 3-10 0-0 8 Oliver Vincent 2-2 0-0 6 Ethan Determan 2-4 1-2 5 Kaden Year 0-0 0-0 0 Drew Van Regenmorter 0-0 0-0 0 Diang Gatluak 6-12 1-1 14 Totals 30-69 7-10 79

Morningside (17-7, 12-5 GPAC): Brendan Buckley 2-5 0-0 6 Jack Dotzler 4-8 4-4 12 Joey Skoff 8-18 7-8 24 Aidan Vanderloo 5-9 4-4 15 Ely Doble 6-113-3 15 Daniel Brocaille 2-4 2-2 6 Tyson Gordon 0-0 0-0 0 Justin Sitti 2-3 1-3 6 Caleb Dreckman 0-1 0-0 0 Dylan Johnson 0-2 0-0 0 Totals 29-61 21-24 84

Halftime: Morningside 36-34. 3-pointers: DWU 12-36 (Aslesen 3-8, Rosenquist 3-8, Vincent 2-2, Herman 2-5, Lubbers 1-2, Gatluak 1-5, Dobney 0-4, Determan 0-2), MORN 5-16 (Buckley 2-3, Skoff 1-3, Vanderloo 1-3, Sitti 1-1, Dotzler 0-2, Brocaille 0-1, Dreckman 0-1, Johnson 0-2) Rebounds: DWU 37 (Gatluak 9, Aslesen 8, Rosenquist 6), MORN 37 (Buckley 14, Skoff 7). Total fouls: DWU 21, MORN 15. Fouled out: None. Assists: DWU 17 (Rosenquist 7), MORN 13 (Skoff 3, Vanderloo 3, Doble 3). Turnovers: DWU 8, MORN 8. Blocks: DWU 1 (Gatluak), MORN 3 (Buckley 2), Steals: DWU 3 (Rosenquist, Aslesen, Deteramn), MORN 3 (Buckley, Doble, Skoff)