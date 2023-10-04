Morningside football coach Steve Ryan talks about his coaching career
Morningside football coach Steve Ryan reflects on his college coaching career at the Iowa school.
The former top 10 pick allowed a team-high seven pressures on Monday.
This isn't really a "pop cultural moment" the NFL should be exploiting for its own gain.
The series will take two weeks off during the summer like it did in 2021 because of NBC's TV conflicts.
In the college sports world, the leasing arrangement is one of the most unique in the 27 months of the NIL era.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fantasy Analyst Jorge Martin dives into running back committees needing fantasy managers' attention. He provides some key updates ahead of Week 5.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his latest trade tips ahead of Week 5's NFL action.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
A recent Yahoo mock draft shows how much fantasy values have changed in just one month of action. Scott Pianowski recaps the biggest risers and fallers.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Michigan transfer had started the first five games of the season.
The game had nearly 3 million fewer viewers' than Colorado's loss to Oregon, however.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice as they become Dr. Football and Dr. Football (no relation), experts in fixing broken NFL offenses. But first, the duo give their takeaways from Week 4. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Rodney Harrison trying to bait Chris Jones into trash talking Zach Wilson, Derek Carr trying (and failing) to play hurt, the Toy Story broadcast and Sunday Night Football and the controversial no-call on New York Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II. Later, Charles and Nate fix the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins offenses. Each team has had their flaws put on display at some point through the first four weeks of NFL action, and the hosts attempt to give a potential solution to get each team back on track.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not practiced the play live before attempting it on Monday.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
NBC said Sunday night's game drew about 2 million additional female viewers, and viewership among teen girls was up more than 50%.
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.