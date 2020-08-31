On the morning of trade deadline, prices still high for Yankees

With less than seven hours to go before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, the Yankees are settling in for a day of talks and -- they hope -- deal-making. But as with last year, prices are still exorbitant, which is why the team has not yet made a trade.





Last July, for example, Arizona wanted Clint Frazier for Robbie Ray. Yankees GM Brian Cashman balked. Toronto wanted Deivi Garcia for Marcus Stroman; the Yankees were later amazed when the Mets snagged him for Anthony Kay, a back-end starter at best, and Simeon Woods-Richardson, a young pitcher who has upside but is years away.





So far this year, prices are similar.





The Yanks have interest in pitcher Mike Clevinger, and are talking to Cleveland about him, as SNY was first to report. But with an ask that is described as “more than” a young, controllable position player like Frazier, the sides are far apart. There is also distance between the Yankees and Texas on starter Lance Lynn. The Yankees are interested in Giants righty Kevin Gausman, but it’s not clear that San Francisco will trade him. It’s also clear that the Yanks are in talks for players who remain publicly unidentified.





As the New York Post reported on Sunday, the Yankees are talking to the Diamondbacks about outfielder Starling Marte and reliever Archie Bradley. That’s something to keep an eye on, as a league source described the Yanks as “open” to acquiring an outfielder.





But as of mid-morning Monday, prices preclude the Yankees from being close on anything.