Morning testing session for TT red flag system

Motorists have been told ignore an early morning test red flag light system around the Isle of Man TT course on Friday.

The LED screens were introduced in 2022 for use alongside flags put out by marshals, to bring activity on the entire course to a stop in the event of an incident.

The test is set to start at 06:00 and will be visible around the entire 37.75-mile (60km) course.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson said the need for a full test of the system ahead of the start of the qualifying for the TT was a necessary "precaution".

'Precaution'

Introduced as a new safety measure at the event when the races returned following a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus, the lights have been used to support marshals in their roles.

After the equipment's initial year, during which it was only used to display red flags, the use of the digital displays was expanded to include stopping bikes suspected of having mechanical issues by showing a black flag.

The system, which includes 35 lights around the course and four in pit lane, is designed to be a safety enhancement for the course, particularly on the Mountain section where the lights can be seen from up to a mile away.

Mr Thompson said: "The digital flag system has been successfully used on the TT Course since 2022 and ahead of this year’s event commencing on Monday 27 May, we need to retest the system as a precaution.

"As always, I am acutely aware of any disruption that may be faced by the public and again thank everyone for their understanding whilst we continue preparations for the TT.”

The 2024 Isle of Man TT races are scheduled to run from 27 May to 8 June.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links