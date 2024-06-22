Morning Star Baptist hosting 3-on-3 basketball tournament for area's male youth

Jun. 22—FAIRMONT — Want to play some basketball this Saturday? Morning Star Baptist Church in Fairmont has you covered.

Morning Star Baptist's men's ministry is holding a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on the new courts at Windmill Park on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Registration, which begins at 9:30 a.m., is $25 per team. Teams will have four members each.

According to Associate Minister Ronnie Hampton Sr., president of the men's ministry, the tournament is the church's attempt to reach out to the community and show them the love of Jesus.

"The Bible tells us that we should go into the world and teach the gospel of Jesus Christ," Hampton said. "So many times, churches don't really reach out to the community, and that's really part of the problem of society today. There's not a lot of love going around. So we're trying to go out and show a little love to the community. Let them know that Jesus loves them and we love them too."

There will be three age levels for the tournament: middle school, high school, and adult. The adult age group is for anyone in college up to 24 years old.

This is the first time Morning Star Baptist Church has held this event. Howard Brooks, the secretary of the men's ministry, said this is the first event held by the ministry since it reformed in April of this year. It had been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was something that we wanted to do to give back to the community," Brooks said. "We were brainstorming ways that we could bring the community back together, but also let them know that the men's ministry is back to uniting again. This was the event to do it and also have the youth involved because that was Minister Hampton's passion and also mine as well."

The focus on male youth at this tournament is because of the men's ministry's emphasis on mentoring boys and young men. Brooks explained the goal for the tournament is to build lifelong bonds between boys and men that build teamwork and humility and give the men someone to go to in times of need.

"We're trying to emphasize through this tournament coming together and uniting as a team," Brooks said. "Then afterwards, even looking into the future as uniting as men as a whole, when you need help or mental help or physical help or emotional help, reach out. Learn how to come together and bond."

Brooks also said some church and community members have already paid the entry fee for youth to walk up to the tournament and not have to worry about paying to play.

According to Hampton, the fees cover expenses like rental of the park facilities and purchasing of fans for the cooling stations, a necessity for highs expected in the 90s. The money from the fees will also help fund future outreach opportunities, such as Madden and NBA 2K video game tournaments for youth planned in the near future, Hampton said.

Besides cooling stations, Morning Star Baptist will also provide food and water for all participants. Hampton said members of the church congregation donated $7 each toward the supplies to represent the two fish and five loaves of bread Jesus used to feed the 5,000 as accounted in Bible passages such as John 6.

"We should be able to feed the entire community based on that theory," Hampton said. "It's really a tremendous act of God that we're going through here, and we're hoping that it will manifest on Saturday."

The tournament is open to people from outside Fairmont and Marion County too. Hampton said people from all over the place, whether that be Morgantown or Clarksburg, are welcome and will be received with open arms.

And in case there are still concerns of heat stroke during the tournament, Brooks said there will be a medic to provide medical treatment should the need arise.

Hampton thanked Morning Star Minister Tony Jones for giving him the reigns of the men's ministry to organize events such as the basketball tournament.

