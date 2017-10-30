Morning Skate: Vigneault on the hot seat in New York

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading while Halloween is just around the corner. That means the whole world getting to enjoy my buddy Kyle Draper dressed up as Al Horford on the big day.

-- Pro Hockey Talk has the details on former BU standout Clayton Keller as one of the few real standouts for the Arizona Coyotes at this early point in the season. Keller looks like he's going to be one of the lead dogs in the Calder Trophy conversation if he can remain healthy.

-- Coach Guy Boucher is pleased with the battle level from the Ottawa Senators right now.

-- The play of young defenseman Darnell Nurse has been one of the few real bright spots for the Edmonton Oilers amid a really cruddy start.

-- New York Rangers coach Alain Vigneault appears to be on the hot seat as they continue to underachieve early in the season.

-- The Vadim Shipachyov situation continues to feel like everybody needs a fresh start out in Vegas, and has put an unnecessary piece of negative spin on a great franchise start for the Vegas Golden Knights.

-- Here are three trades from this summer that are looking like busts after the first month of the season, including the Blackhawks trading away Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes for the oft-scratched Connor Murphy.

