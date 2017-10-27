Morning Skate: Scariest player on each NHL team

Joe Haggerty's daily spin around the world of hockey . . . and beyond.

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading, while "Stranger Things 2" is officially up and open for viewing.

*In honor of Halloween, ESPN.com has the scariest player on each of the 31 NHL teams and I think it's Zdeno Chara as the winner for the Bruins…although I'm not entirely sure.

*Larry Brooks says that Henrik Lundqvist might not be the best goaltending option for the New York Rangers right now, and instead it might be Ondrej Pavelec. But in the same breath says this isn't a "goalie controversy." Boy that sounds awfully familiar, doesn't it?

*It's a battle for video game supremacy for all of the young whippersnappers on the Boston Bruins.

*An NHL agent that represents Alex Khokhlachev goes after Claude Julien for his past treatment of Russian players on the teams he's coached.

*Alex Debrincat is making his way in the grown-up world of the NHL as an undersized forward for the Chicago Blackhawks.

*A group of young, hotshot female hockey players has the opportunity of a lifetime in Philadelphia.

*For something completely different: Some new additions are coming for the "Legends of Tomorrow".





