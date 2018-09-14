Morning Skate: Plenty of lingering Erik Karlsson talk the day after his seismic trade went down

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading while the Bruins actually kick off their preseason schedule this weekend. It's amazing how quickly that gets going.

*With Max Pacioretty and Erik Karlsson both traded out of the Atlantic Division over the last few days, more teams in Boston's division like the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are embracing massive rebuilds. Now with the news that Henrik Zetterberg's career is over due to back woes, there's another team in Detroit that's saying goodbye to one of their star players and probably taking a hit in the short term because of it. Clearly the Florida Panthers are going to be a competitive playoff-level team and the Buffalo Sabres could surprise if Rasmus Dahlin really flourishes in his first NHL season, but it sure looks like there are some big time tomato cans at the bottom of the Atlantic Division for this coming year.

*Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee sits down with Pierre Lebrun to talk about the Western Conference landscape with the Sharks landing Erik Karlsson in a big time move that makes them instant Cup contenders.

*Speaking of which, here's the rundown on Erik Karlsson getting shipped from Ottawa to the San Jose Sharks. It was an expected move given that he wasn't going to sign with the Sens, and based on the second grade return that Pierre Dorion got for one of the NHL's elite players. Don't feel bad, though, Bruins fans. You weren't ever going to have a chance at Karlsson because there's no way on this hockey earth that Ottawa was going to send him to a division rival and then watch him tear his old team up on the regular. Instead they shipped him across the country and what they hope is an out of sight, out of mind-type situation.

*Corey Crawford is on the ice getting some work in during Chicago Blackhawks training camp, but the Hawks goalie won't be practicing with his teammates to start camp after health issues shut him down last season.

*Interesting piece on David Tippett helping to put together the pieces for the NHL expansion franchise in Seattle.

*For something completely different: A question I've never asked myself, are Scooters saving cities or destroying them.