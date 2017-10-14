Morning Skate: The most important player on each NHL team

GLENDALE, Arizona -- Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading, while feeling that dry, dry heat out in the desert. It felt like I was a Kenny Rogers roasted chicken walking from the hotel to the Coyotes arena on Friday to cover the Bruins practice with the mid-afternoon sun beating down. Get me back to the cool, crisp autumn air of Boston ASAP.

*Barry Melrose went around the NHL and listed the most important player for all 31 teams. He head-scratchingly he listed Charlie McAvoy with the Bruins. McAvoy is certainly a talented rookie and a potential Calder Trophy candidate, but there is no way he's more important than Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand or even Tuukka Rask to the Bruins right now.

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) Ray Ferraro doesn't think that the Habs have what they need to fix their scoring issues. I definitely agree some of the onus is on the personnel, but it's also on the coach that leans into defense over offense. That's just the facts.

*In a related note, Habs fans are seeing red about what they're watching on the ice right now with the Canadiens.

*The Vegas Golden Knights are certainly getting a little carried away with their strong, undefeated start to the season, but why the heck not? It's all good right now for Vegas and the show they're putting on for fans that deserve things to cheer about.

We hope the 1972 @MiamiDolphins have fun with their champagne👎 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 14, 2017

*Is Roberto Luongo a lock for the Hall of Fame as he moves up the NHL's all-time win list for goaltenders? Hockey News is asking the question.

*Interesting stuff here from Mark Schiefele, who breaks down the five toughest NHL players for him to go up against on a nightly basis in the league.

