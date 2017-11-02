Morning Skate: Lose those jerseys, Team USA

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading, while totally wowed by the sight of wizened, old Luke Skywalker in the Millennium Falcon.

*Okay. I know we're not sending our best hockey players to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, but did we have to send Team USA with these truly dreadful jerseys. This look like something that was tossed in the rejection bin by the cyclists and speed-skaters. Yuk. What do you guys think?

100-day countdown to PyeongChang, @usahockey unveiled 2018 #Olympic jerseys. Sleeve design "inspired by bald eagle feathers." pic.twitter.com/xB6x5Ym112 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 1, 2017

*Nicholle Anderson tells her moving story of last year's cancer diagnosis while her husband, Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson, was supporting the family and ultimately back-stopping the Senators into the playoffs.

*Patrik Laine is struggling offensively for the Winnipeg Jets right now, and it has made things difficult for him along the way.

*John Tortorella is turning Zach Werenski loose on offense as a bit of a rover on defense for a Columbus Blue Jackets team that could use more offense.

*Jay and Dan might be gone from US television for the most part, but it doesn't mean they're forgotten when it comes to entertaining all of us hockey fans.

*While I don't think the reasons behind the success of Tampa Bay's power play with Nikita Kucherov and Stephen Stamkos are very complicated, here is an article attempting to break it down.

*For something completely different: What a great cast for the live action "Lion King" that includes James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.





