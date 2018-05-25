Morning Skate: Isles may not let Tavares get away

Here are all the links from around the hockey world and what I'm reading while wishing happy trails to Hanley Ramirez.

*It sounds like the New York Islanders are strongly in the game for retaining John Tavares after bringing Lou Lamoriello into the hockey operations fold. They will be joining a number of other teams including the Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and others. Do I expect the Bruins to be in the running for Tavares? Not unless they could find a taker for David Krejci. I don't see that as a very likely scenario this offseason, just as I didn't see it as a very likely scenario the past couple of years as well. Krejci's got a big cap hit, he's well past 30 when teams tend to steer clear of expensive players and he's logged some heavy miles in his time with the Bruins. Those are the not the kind of players that teams are looking for even with his excellent playoff credentials and a distinct lack of frontline centers around the league.

*The Golden Knights vs. the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final is a win-win for hockey fans looking for a good series, says the Hockey News.

*This may be the first and last time that FOH (Friend of Haggs) Greg Wyshynski gets a return tweet from Satan, Miroslav Satan that is.

*Things continue to speed up in Pittsburgh as trade rumors are swirling with Phil Kessel in what looks like it's going to be a turbulent end to his run with the Penguins. Correct me if I'm wrong, but it seems like Mr. Kessel has worn out his welcome at just about every stop along the way in his NHL tour over the last 10 plus years.

*Interesting profile on NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who continues to tailor his entire life around running the National Hockey League and guiding it to its highest popularity and business levels in league history.

*For something completely different: It's a little surprising here as the Red Sox and Hanley Ramirez are parting ways with the DH getting designated for assignment by the Sox.

