Morning Skate: 'After Hours'? Injured Jagr is open

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading

*Jaromir Jagr suffers a lower-body injury and then goes on Hockey Night in Canada's "After Hours" program to show once again how wonderful it is to be "The Jagr."

*The Ottawa Senators get Erik Karlsson back this week, but now they've lost power forward Bobby Ryan for a month with a broken finger.

*The Montreal Canadiens are getting exposed for the very flawed team that they are during a brutal start to the 2017-18 season.

*Keep an eye out on the Los Angeles Kings now that they've suffered an injury with Jeff Carter and do appear to be in the running for the playoffs this season.

*New Jersey Devils fans help a singer belt out the national anthem after there might have been a case of forgetting the words.

*Doug Gilmour might not have always enjoyed the prying eyes while playing in Toronto, a case that gives you an idea what it's like to be a pro hockey player in a market like Toronto where everybody knows your name.

