Morning Skate: Does Fleury's tickling equal Marchand's licking?

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading, while it's down to Charlie McAvoy as the lone Bruins player still going strong at the World Championships.

*This isn't exactly Jonathan Swift-level satire, but I do appreciate making fun of the reactionary NHL media types that go overboard with each hit and action on the ice. Will there be hue and cry from the stodgy powers that be in the NHL if Marc-Andre Fleury keeps tickling players behind their ears just like Brad Marchand kept licking players? Somehow I doubt it.

*So here's the Flower in action in case you missed it?

*The Tampa Bay Lightning are showing signs of life in their series against the Washington Capitals after a super-sluggish start to the series.

*Paul Stastny has worked out extremely well for the Winnipeg Jets, so the next natural question is how exactly the Jets can go about keeping him after trading for him at the deadline.

*Good piece by Paul Stewart on Hockey Buzz about some things around the game of hockey that are clearly more important than the game of hockey.

*Good piece by FOH (Friend of Haggs) John Boruk examining whether the historic 90-plus save performance from Alex Lyon in the AHL should solidify his case for an extended goalie look with the Philadelphia Flyers.

*For something completely different: Two things we love about Michael Keaton - he isn't shying away from his stint as Batman and he knows how to close out a speech on a high note.

Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with "I'm Batman."



And this is why Michael Keaton is the best. pic.twitter.com/20H1B99aCl



— TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) May 16, 2018

