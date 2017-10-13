Morning Skate: Cheer up, Bruins fans, you could be Buffalo

GLENDALE, Arizona – Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading, while wondering who the Red Sox are going to find to replace John Farrell as manager.

*For those Bruins fans feeling bad about themselves after back-to-back losses to the Colorado Avalanche, it could be worse. They could be winless in four games like the Buffalo Sabres, who look like they're in store for another long season here in the early going.

*Tom Wilson says he's going to think before trucking players after getting a suspension. Trucking players is really a nice way of saying cheap-shotting players, isn't it? If there's one thing I've learned in covering the NHL, it's that leopards don't change their spots. If they do then they're usually out of the league pretty soon afterward.

*Jamie Benn says the Stars aren't playing good enough or hard enough. Why do I feel like I've watched this movie before?

*Marcus Foligno leaves last night's Wild game after taking this massive haymaker from Blackhawks grinder John Hayden. Hope he's okay.

*Would you believe that Red Wings D-man Mike Green shares the lead in the NHL for points right now? PHT writer James O'Brien has that and other statistical oddities from around the league right now.

