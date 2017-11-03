Morning Skate: Bartkowski getting Jagr lessons

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading, while looking forward to seeing "Thor: Ragnarok."

*Matt Bartkowski says he has the best seat in the entire Calgary Flames dressing room while getting to sit next to the man, the myth, the legend and future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr.

*The Florida Panthers made an investment in Mike Matheson with his contract headed into this season, and he's settling into an encouraging rhythm for them.

*Speaking of the Panthers, with Halloween over, it looks like James Reimer is starting to turn back into a pumpkin while filling in for the injured Roberto Luongo.

*Fun little video where Mark Schiefele and Tyler Seguin engaged in a little best-of-three in rock, paper, scissors to see who would leave the ice last in pregame warm-ups.

*Alex Ovechkin talks to the Washington Post about his creation of a "social movement" in support of Vladimir Putin.

*The margin of error is narrowing quite a bit for Carey Price as he let down the Habs with his performance yet again on Thursday night.

*For something completely different: With a son named Finn, I am very much interested in the Finn crossover between "Star Wars" and "Adventure Time".