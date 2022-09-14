Morning show pundits power rank the Vikings highly

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 on Sunday and it made a bunch of waves across the league.

Throughout the following 48 hours, it was the time for overreactions and adjustments to power rankings. With week one being such a question mark for teams across the board, there is usually a lot of movement from their initial power rankings.

On Tuesday morning, two popular pundits Stephen A. Smith and Colin Cowherd updated their power ranking and both had the Vikings in the top five.

.@stephenasmith's top-five NFL teams following Week 1 👀 1. Bills

2. Chiefs

3. Buccaneers

4. Vikings

5. Chargers pic.twitter.com/JHEwvZUCVz — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2022

10. Denver Broncos

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3. Minnesota Vikings

2.

1.@ColinCowherd counts down his Top 10 NFL teams after Week 1 pic.twitter.com/uXkMLZefjg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 13, 2022

With Smith having the Vikings at four and Cowherd having them at three, the national media is getting really high on the Vikings. It does need to be taken into account that the entire goal on their programs is to drive conversation and ratings. With that being said, the Vikings put the entire NFL on notice.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire