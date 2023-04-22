Morning mock draft: USA TODAY sees home for Jordan Addison with Bills

Jordan Addison is a prospect near the top of the list for many in Buffalo for the Bills ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

He is for USA TODAY as well.

The outlet released one of their latest mocks just a week prior to the draft. In it, the USC receiver lands in Buffalo with the No. 27 overall selection.

In the months leading up to the draft, Addison and the Bills have been connected multiple times. The two sides have met several times, including a top-30 visit.

Last season at USC, Addison recorded 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played.

The Bills do have Stefon Diggs at the top of their receiving chart. However, in 2022, Gabe Davis was inconsistent as a No. 2 and thrived more when he was third in the pecking order in previous years.

Bare minimum, pushing Davis with a top rookie could bring out the best in him and everyone else, which can only help the Bills offense. In a perfect world with Addison, Davis, Diggs, and the rookie would all be weapons moved around the team’s offense for quarterback Josh Allen.

Here’s how USAT brokedown the pick:

At the NFL scouting combine, Addison boasted he “crushed it” in his interview with the Bills. The confidence is justified for the Pitt transfer and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, as his savvy and smoothness as a route runner would make him an appealing option as this offense’s needed No. 3 receiver.

