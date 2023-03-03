Morning mock draft: PFF and their two-round predictions for Bills

Right as the 2023 NFL combine got underway, Pro Football Focus dropped their latest mock draft.

In the two-round projection, the Bills address two needs on offense with both relating to the run game.

With the team’s first selection at No. 27 overall, Buffalo opts for an offensive lineman. Then in Round two, it’s a running back.

Here are PFF’s selections for the Bills in their latest two-round mock:

27. OG O’CYRUS TORRENCE, Florida

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Listed at 6-foot-5, 347 pounds, Torrence had back-to-back strong seasons. PFF graded him an 88.0 in 2022 after marking him at 88.2 the year prior. Most importantly, Torrence transferred from the Sun Belt Conference to Florida and showed he can hang with the big boys in college.

At the Senior Bowl, Torrence said the change helped him improve his pass blocking and overall technique.

“At Florida, we got in a lot of games where we had to throw it because we were down. Those reps I got in the games, and in two-minute situations, helped me out a lot,” Torrence said.

In terms of the Bills, the idea here might be to protect quarterback Josh Allen, first and foremost. However, Buffalo just simply needs to improve the inside of their offensive line. The run game needs help, too.

The AFC East alone sports teams with strong defensive linemen in the middle, such as Christian Wilkins (Dolphins), Christian Barmore (Patriots), and Quinnen Williams (Jets). Not to mention, the Kansas City Chiefs have the likes of Chris Jones.

Here’s how PFF broke down the selection:

2022 PFF Grade: 88.0

PFF Big Board Rank: 34 The Bills must get more reliable along the interior offensive line. In his first year as an SEC player, Torrence showed he was one of the best interior players in the country against the best competition. PFF Draft Guide Bottom Line: Torrence is a plug-and-play guard who’s best suited for gap schemes, but he doesn’t need to be pigeonholed.

59. RB JAHMYR GIBBS, Alabama

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A playmaker on offense is an option the Bills certainly could look into at the draft. Some would rather opt for a receiver considering Buffalo leans on their passing attack with Allen, but finding a replacement for Devin Singletary if he leaves during free agency could became an important need for the Bills when the draft comes along.

Gibbs specifically could be an interesting selection in Round 2 as well. At this time, Texas rusher Bijan Robinson is the No. 1 running back for most draft analysts. Gibbs is somewhere in the two or three range.

But because of that, Gibbs’ draft status is all over the place. Some, including ESPN NFL draft guru Todd McShay, have Gibbs being selected by Buffalo in their mocks… but in the first round.

Landing Gibbs in the second might be tough to pass up on. Gibbs’ vision and cutting while carrying the ball is touted by draft experts.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire