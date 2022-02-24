Morning mock draft: PFF tabs two D-linemen for Bills to target

Over the course of the past two NFL drafts, the Buffalo Bills have held three total picks in the first two rounds combined between those years. All three selections were defensive ends.

Could the Bills continue to go down that same path in the upcoming 2022 draft?

Pro Football Focus is known for thinking outside of the box this time of the offseason. The football analytics outlet did so again by sending Buffalo two defensive linemen in their post-Super Bowl mock draft.

Let’s run through those selections now:

Round 1, pick 25: DT Jordan Davis | Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With Buffalo’s first pick in PFF’s mock, it’s Jordan Davis from the University of Georgia. It’s not a flashy or sexy pick, but unpacking it, this one might make sense for the Bills.

First, here’s PFF’s breakdown of Davis:

25. BUFFALO BILLS: DI JORDAN DAVIS, GEORGIA Big Board Rank: 39 Davis could very well go higher in the actual draft come April, but the 6-foot-6, 340-pounder’s lack of pass-rushing prowess ultimately drops him to the back end of the first round in this mock. He managed only 30 career pressures in college and totaled just 14 in the 2021 season. Of course, his ability to two-gap and positively affect the run game every time he takes the field should ultimately draw interest in the first round.

Davis is clearly a big, big man. But that could be the ticket for the Bills. If Buffalo targets a defensive tackle at the draft, they more likely need someone to play at the one-tech spot as a run stopper.

Harrison Phillips is there currently as the Bills’ starter, however, he is a free agent. If he is not re-signed, Davis could be a long-term staple in the middle of Buffalo’s D-line next to Ed Oliver moving forward.

Not to mention, the The Draft Network called Davis one thing you know the Bills will love: Versatile.

Round 2, pick 57: DE Nik Bonitto | Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

By now you know the Bills stay in the trenches in Round 2. The selection is a pass rusher on the edge in Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma:

57. BUFFALO BILLS: EDGE NIK BONITTO, OKLAHOMA Big Board Rank: 51

Of the two, Bonitto is the much more curious pick from PFF. He’s a bit of a tweener as The Draft Network calls him a 3-4 defensive end or a 4-3 outside linebacker. The base defense the Bills plays is a 4-3, but Buffalo’s defensive starters at linebacker are pretty locked up with Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. The “third linebacker” in that base usually isn’t even a linebacker, it’s slot cornerback Taron Johnson.

Considering that, perhaps Bonitto can find a spot in Buffalo’s defense, but in their mostly nickel scheme, his best bet is along the defensive front. The Bills are usually willing to gamble with such players, but Bonitto is realistically someone that might not profile the best for the Bills.

Never say never, though. TDN also called Bonitto extremely athletic. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott would love that in a defender.

