Morning mock draft: PFF sends Bills two playmakers

The Buffalo Bills don’t have a glaring need as we head toward the 2022 NFL draft.

The Bills could stand to add a No. 2 cornerback across from Tre’Davious White after losing Levi Wallace, however, Buffalo does like Dane Jackson. If things stand pat, the Bills could be in a position to add the best player on their draft board when they make their first two selections at the draft.

In a recent 2022 mock from Pro Football Focus, Buffalo does exactly that. In doing so, the Bills land one playmaker for both sides of the ball.

Here’s a breakdown of PFF’s latest two-round mock:

Round 1, pick 25: WR Jahan Dotson | Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have a star in Stefon Diggs at receiver. The team also has a budding one in Gabriel Davis.

Still, with how much Buffalo has become a passing offense since quarterback Josh Allen’s emergence, another receiver could be added this offseason. PFF thinks so too, sending Penn State’s Jahan Dotson to the Bills with their top pick in the mock.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown:

Dotson may not be a physically imposing receiver, but he is a promising prospect because of his ball skills and strong route-running ability. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound receiver is coming off an 87.5 PFF grade and dropped only two of his 138 targets. He made highlight-reel catches look routine at Penn State and should continue to do so at the NFL level.

Dotson has something the Bills would love: Versatile. Sure he can play in the slot, but he can be moved around the offense as well.

Dotson also makes sense for Buffalo after the 2022 combine–The Bills met with the receiver at the event.

Round 2, pick 57: LB Troy Andersen | Montana State

National squad linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Dotson is a unique pick. But he is not be the most versatile player taken by the Bills in PFF’s mock. That honor easily goes to Troy Andersen.

Listed as a linebacker, the Montana State prospect actually played multiple positions in college, running back and even quarterback included.

Here’s why PFF likes him in Buffalo:

Andersen is the best non-FBS defensive prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He earned an 86.3 PFF grade for Montana State in 2021 and led the FCS in defensive stops (67). What makes that even more impressive is that it was his first full season at the position after playing running back and quarterback. Andersen then proceeded to earn the highest PFF grade among off-ball linebackers during Senior Bowl practices and recorded a blazing 4.42-second 40-yard dash time and an eye-popping 10-foot-8 broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s likely going to take longer than most on this list to develop, considering he is jumping from FCS to NFL and just moved to the position not long ago, but he is a very promising long-term prospect.

Andersen’s NFL future is hard to predict. In terms of current Bills players, he could profile as someone like Siran Neal, who contributes on special teams and plays on defense during certain packages.

Considering his versatility, the Bills would probably press for Anderson to play special teams as well. He sounds like the type of guy that would be fine with that idea.

Like Dotson, Andersen also makes sense to the Bills because Buffalo met with him already this offseason.

