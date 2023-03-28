Morning mock draft: PFF predicts Bills trade up for defender

Pro Football Focus has a 2023 NFL draft mock put together that has the Buffalo Bills heavily involved in it.

In one of PFF’s latest predictions, trades are drawn up. The Bills are involved in one.

Buffalo sends their original first-round selection at No. 27 overall along with their third rounder to move up 10 spots to 17. The team on the other end of the deal is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the interest only begins there.

The Bills move up, and even with several receiver prospects and Texas running back Bijan Robinson there for the taking, Buffalo selects another pass rusher.

The player is Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. He is a massive 6-foot-6 defender that plays a physical style of game, Wilson had 61 tackles, including 14 for loss, and seven sacks in 2022.

The idea of Wilson to the Bills isn’t one that’s questionable because of the player. Rather, Buffalo has used several top draft assets on players for their defensive front.

Results have been mixed, but could the Bills really invest another early selection on a pass rusher? PFF at least thinks so.

Here’s how PFF breaks down the Wilson selection:

No edge prospect manhandled offensive tackles more than Wilson last year. That’s a defensive lineman who can play for any scheme.

