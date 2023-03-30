Morning mock draft: PFF predicts Zay Flowers to Bills

Even with the addition of Deonte Harty, the Buffalo Bills could still stand to use another wide receiver on their offense.

That’s usually the case in most instances when a team has a quarterback that’s the caliber of Josh Allen.

If the Bills bring in another, Pro Football Focus uses a 2023 NFL draft mock to make the case for Zay Flowers. In a recent projection from the football analytics outlet, the Boston College wideout is the one Buffalo takes with their top selection at No. 27 overall.

Flowers is a player observers of the Bills are hopeful for ahead of the draft. It’s a logical selection as well because we already know Buffalo has interest.

At the 2023 combine, the Bills met with Flowers.

A senior last year, Flowers had his best college season in 2022. The 5-foot-10 playmaker recorded 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. All were far and away career-bests for Flowers.

Here’s how PFF breaks down the Bills’ selection of Flowers in their latest mock:

The Bills have been in on a handful of speedy wide receivers throughout the free-agent process, and they did come to terms with New Orleans Saints game-breaker Deonte Harty on a two-year pact, but here they continue to load up at the position with the smooth, sharp, sudden Boston College product. With opposing defenses focusing their attention on Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, Flowers will get open at will and could help Josh Allen mitigate some issues with running the ball too often. If he gets lost at the line, he’ll be walking in for six on a bomb from Allen. Or if he has enough room in space, he can zoom past defenders.

