Morning mock draft: PFF the latest to send Bills Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips to the Bills is a train that’s starting to gain some speed recently. Pro Football Focus added to it.

The football analytics outlet released their latest mock draft on Monday and in it, the University of Miami pass rusher is their pick for the Bills in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft mock.

Phillips was recently the pick for the Bills by ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay as well. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire… maybe?

All things considered, it’s time to start learning more about him and let’s get started right here… PFF’s breakdown on the pick:

There is a real argument to be made that Phillips should be the top edge defender in this class. Like all of the players competing for that title, Phillips isn’t the Nick Bosa– or Chase Young-level prospect who comes with almost no red flags. The cause for concern with Phillips is that he medically retired from football before the 2019 season due to a history of concussions. The former No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school opted to return to the field with Miami in 2020 and showcased his talent in that return. Phillips came away from last season with PFF grades of 83.0 or higher as a run defender and pass-rusher. This would be a strong addition for Buffalo to add some more youth behind what is currently an older edge rusher rotation with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison penciled in as starters.

PFF hits the nail on the head for the long term. Hughes has been an ageless wonder in Buffalo, but eventually, he’ll need replacing.

But in the short term, there’s a spot for Phillips, too. He’d slide right into Trent Murphy’s rotational spot along Sean McDermott’s defensive line.

McDermott’s scheme has long called for a big rotation on the D-line, so while Phillips’ long term development with AJ Epenesa will be key, the duo could see a good chance to make some noise out of the gate without Murphy there, who remains a free agent.

In 2020, Phillips, who transferred from UCLA to Miami, had a breakout year. In 10 games, he had a career-high eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Related