Morning mock draft: Daniel Jeremiah pegs interesting EDGE for Bills

The Bills need help rushing the passer. Their 2020 postseason run showed that.

In the regular season, the Bills had 38 total sacks. That was better than half of the NFL, but that simply reads as one thing: Average, and average teams don’t win Super Bowls.

In an effort to bolster this area, the 2021 NFL Draft could hold the answer, and with that concept in mind, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah does just that in his latest mock draft. At No. 30 overall, the Bills select an intriguing option: Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari.

First, here’s Jeremiah’s breakdown on Ojulari:

The Bills’ pass rush must be addressed this offseason. I view Buffalo as the best fit for free agent J.J. Watt, but Ojulari would provide some juice off the edge if the team is still looking for help at the position when the draft gets underway.

Now here’s where Ojulari gets interesting. His NFL predictions are really all over the place. Some don’t project him as a 4-3 defensive end defender like the Bills might employ him, slating him potentially as a guy better suited for a 3-4 linebacker role or as The Draft Network does, a 4-3 off-ball linebacker.

Really is what this might mean is the Bills could add a talented and versatile defender. Any observer of the Bills knows that head coach Sean McDermott would be a big fan of such a thing.

And, McDermott would be a fan of bettering his pass rush as well. The underclassman had 12.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in 10 games with the Bulldogs in 2020.

