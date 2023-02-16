Morning mock draft: CBS Sports fortify Bills offensive line in Round 1

The Buffalo Bills use their first-round pick in a recent mock draft by CBS Sports on a decorated college player. The move is one that could solidify their offensive line for years to come.

In the mock, CBS Sports sends the Bills Georgia’s Broderick Jones at the No. 27 overall slot. He’s a player that was the starting left tackle for back-to-back national titles in college, making him a tempting option.

However, Jones, like most prospects, does not come without their knocks. Despite his successes, Jones is young and inexperienced. He only made 19 starts in college. Because of that, Jones might end up playing at guard to start his NFL career to better ease him into the pros.

But once Jones hones in his talents, the Bills could have an excellent player at guard or tackle. During the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus graded Jones a solid overall grade of 78.2 in 15 games played.

If Jones did end up being the move, it would be a bit of a benchmark in team history as well. Buffalo has not taken an offensive lineman with the first-round pick since drafting center Eric Wood in 2009.

Here’s how CBS Sports breaks down their decision of Jones to the Bills:

The Bills’ current regime has a long history of picking magnificent athletes in the draft, especially on the first two days. Jones isn’t a finished product but has monstrous upside because of how springy he is at his size. He could even start at guard if need be.

