Morning mock draft: CBS Sports give Bills surprise playmaker in Round 1

The Buffalo Bills could easily go in the direction of a playmaker for their offense at the 2023 NFL draft.

But CBS Sports dusts off a name that catches attention.

When the word “playmaker” is tossed out there regarding the Bills, most think wide receiver. If not there, potentially the mind goes to Buffalo’s backfield.

What about tight end? That’s the case made. The name sent to the Bills at the No. 27 overall selection in the first round of the upcoming draft is Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer.

By now you’re thinking about Dawson Knox.

Knox has had his fair share of ups and downs in the NFL. Look no further than last season. He started poor, but finished the year strong as he scored in five-straight outings.

But this selection might not be about a lack of contributions from Knox.

Last offseason, Buffalo took a look at potentially leaning on their tight ends more. The team signed OJ Howard, but it didn’t go well. He was cut at the end of training camp.

In a scenario where Buffalo draft Mayer, they get their hands on the top tight end prospect in the 2023 draft as he’s the first of the board in CBS Sports’ mock.

Teaming him up with Knox could have a promising ripple effect to the receiver room, too.

Mayer, a 6-foot-4 junior put together promising back-to-back seasons for the Fighting Irish. He surpassed 67 receptions and had at least 800 yards the past two seasons. In total, he recorded 18 touchdowns in his college career as well.

Here’s how CBS Sports breaks down the pick:

Michael Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that’s not a bad thing. And in Buffalo, he’ll get plenty of chances.

Related

Bills' 2023 schedule is 7th-hardest based on opponent record in 2022 Bills interview Zach Azzanni for vacant WR coach position WATCH: Bills' Damar Hamlin's interview on 'Good Morning America'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire