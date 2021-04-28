Morning mock draft: Bucky Brooks’ latest sends top CB to Bills

With just three days until the kickoff of the NFL Draft, the mock draft season is hitting its pinnacle. The latest mock draft from the NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks has Buffalo taking the complement to Tre’Davious White at cornerback by selecting Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley.

Cornerback has been a popular position for selection by mock draft analysts for Buffalo. This includes The Bills Wire’s mock draft version 1.0. Farley is a top-end talent, but injuries have derailed some of his progress in college.

Here’s what Brooks had to say about Farley:

Farley’s back issues could see him slide on draft day, but Buffalo could cushion that fall. Adding a steady cover corner with a diverse game and ball-hawking skills would solidify the Bills’ defensive lineup.

Farley underwent back surgery in late March. He is expected to make a full recovery, but he may miss time during offseason training for whichever team selects him during the 2021 Draft.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season. During his last time on the field for the Hokies, Farley was named to a First-Team All-ACC player. He led the ACC in passes defended during that season, and he was tied for second in interceptions.

While his physical traits line up well, there are additional injury concerns beyond the back issue that ailed Farley over the past year. Farley missed the 2017 season with a knee injury during training camp.

Still, the upside for a player such as Farley is enticing. If he can stay on the field, Farley has the potential to be a No. 1 cornerback in the league.

