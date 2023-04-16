Morning mock draft: Bills make trade in two-round projection

Our friends at Draft Wire got creative with the Buffalo Bills in their latest two-round 2023 NFL draft mock which was released about two weeks ahead of the upcoming event.

In it, the Bills decide to go on the move.

While there is some speculation that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane might want to trade up in Round 1, he evidently decides trading in the other direction. The deal helps add another third-round selection.

Here’s the full breakdown on the Bills’ selections in DW’s two-round mock:

38. Buffalo Bills (trade): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

In this mocked draft, Buffalo moves back from their original top pick at No. 27 overall to 38 in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. In moving back, the Bills acquire the No. 66 selection.

Flowers is squarely a player on the Bills’ radar ahead of the draft as he took a visit to the team’s facilities in Orchard Park.

A senior last year, Flowers had his best college season in 2022. The 5-foot-10 playmaker recorded 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. All were far and away career-bests.

Flowers is a quick weapon that the Bills offense could use. He would project to take snaps out of the slot, but can be used as a deep threat as well.

59. Buffalo Bills: Yasir Abdullah, OLB, Louisville

Abdullah is a player that doesn’t have a perfect home, pre-draft. He’s viewed as a bit of a tweener between either a 3-4 edge defender or a 4-3 off-ball linebacker.

In taking Abdullah, the Bills would hope he could fill the void left at linebacker with the departure of Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears. That might be a tough, but not impossible, task with Abdullah.

At Louisville, Abdullah put up 23.5 sacks and 42.0 tackles for loss. However, he did display an abilities as a pass defender as well.

