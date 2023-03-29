Morning mock draft: Bills solidify O-line in NFL.com prediction

The Buffalo Bills have already invested in their offensive line much more this offseason than they usually do.

Moves the team has made include the additions of Connor McGovern and David Edwards via free agency. Despite that, NFL.com thinks that trend could continue once the 2023 NFL draft rolls around.

In a recent mock from the league’s website, the Bills use their top selection at No. 27 overall to take Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright.

A player that is listed as a tackle, Wright could be a sneaky one on Buffalo’s radar ahead of the draft.

Wright has versatility and experience in his game, two traits the Bills love in their linemen. Mostly lining up at right tackle, Wright has played on the left and has kicked inside at right guard during his college career.

NFL.com’s mock thinks Wright could be a player that pushes for playing time at right tackle in Buffalo. A summer positional battle with Spencer Brown is predicted:

Buffalo continues to fortify the offensive line. Wright provides immediate competition for Spencer Brown at right tackle.

At the end of the 2022 season, general manager Brandon Beane did throw his support behind Brown returning to his starting spot next year. Beane noted a back injury Brown played through last year as a reason for struggles.

However, we’ve seen Beane support players in the past only to go on and add competition. Wright could be a piece the team still likes, despite the support for Brown.

Pro Football Focus handed Wright an overall mark of 71.4 last season with Tennessee. His pass blocking mark of 80.2 is likely appealing to Buffalo, considering their desire to protect quarterback Josh Allen better in the future.

